Melcor REIT provides instructions for Annual General Meeting attendees

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) invites unitholders and guests to attend its annual general meeting on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:30am MT (11:30am ET). Unitholders and guests may attend and ask questions at this year’s virtual AGM. Unitholders may vote online with their Control Number. If internet access is not available to you, you will be able to listen and ask questions via conference call; however, you will not be able to see the presentation and you will need to vote in advance for your vote to count. Instructions on how to attend via your method of choice are provided below. Please read carefully and ensure that you are choosing one method that best suits your needs.

You are encouraged to vote in advance if you cannot attend the meeting. Real-time voting is only available via the webcast interface. You must have your Control Number(s), which you received from your broker or the trust company along with your meeting package.

To Participate via Webcast:

Webcast Details Voting Questions Click the URL below:

https://web.lumiagm.com/490738864

Password: melcor2021 (case sensitive)

Enter as a guest or as a Unitholder with your Control Number to vote.

Please note: webcast will not work on Internet Explorer Instructions will be provided during the meeting. When prompted, unitholders may ask questions by clicking the chat icon and typing a question in the message box

To Participate via Conference Call:

NOTE: Conference call attendees will not be able to see management’s presentation. You will be able to download the presentation on our website.

Conference Call Details Voting Questions Dial In:

Toronto & Area: 1-416-915-3239

Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610 Not available. When prompted, guests may press *1 to be held in queue to ask a question.

Webcast Replay

A replay of the webcast (listen only) will be available at https://www.gowebcasting.com/11165 shortly after the meeting is concluded. The AGM presentation will be available at www.melcorreit.ca/2021agm.

