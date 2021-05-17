Semper Fi & America’s Fund Releases 2020 Annual Report, Marks 17th Anniversary of its Founding

Camp Pendleton, CA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) today published its 2020 annual report, which is available here: The Fund Annual Report .

Today’s release of the Annual Report coincides with the 17th anniversary of the founding of The Fund started by Marine spouses who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to early wounded and injured service members from Iraq and Afghanistan.

The model of lifelong relationships between service members and the Semper Fi & America’s Fund team is unique among veterans service organizations. The Fund is one of only two veteran-serving nonprofits to receive an A+ from Charity Watch and has held a 4/4-star rating from Charity Navigator for the past ten years – something achieved by only two percent of rated charities.

“As I look back over these 17 years, almost two decades, I see so many familiar faces of those who locked arms with our team to make sure our wounded, ill and injured heroes were not alone in their recovery, to make sure they would never be forgotten, to make sure we honored their sacrifice and celebrated their life. These faces are our staff, our volunteers, our nonprofit partners and our amazing supporters. What a blessing this journey has been for so many,” said Karen Guenther, President, CEO and Founder of Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

In 2020, The Fund successfully raised more than $23 million – including a $10 million match from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation – during the annual Double Down for Veterans Campaign. During 2020, The Fund impacted more than 19,000 service members, delivering needs-based financial assistance and services across The Fund’s portfolio of service member and family support, transition and integrative wellness programs.

This programming included continued care to Vietnam veterans through the LCpl Parsons Welcome Home Fund, tailored to veterans of all U.S. service branches wounded, injured, or suffering life-threatening illness based on their service in combat operations in Vietnam. Programming also included assistance to more than 4,700 families during the COVID-19 pandemic with supplies, home-delivered meals, and financial assistance.

As The Fund looks forward to its 18th year, we are grateful for the distinctive contributions of Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., General, USMC (Retired), Chairman of the Board, along with all of our Directors, staff, and dedicated volunteers. The care and love provided to our nation’s heroes would not be possible without them. The Fund is not a charity. It is a family. It is love.

