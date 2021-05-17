EarthRenew Announces Board and Management Appointment

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Neil Weins has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors and will serve as the Company’s chief technical officer and head of sales, each appointment to be effective immediately. Mr. Weins will also continue to serve as the President of EarthRenew’s recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Replenish Nutrients Ltd. (“Replenish”). Please see the company’s press release dated May 12, 2021 for more information about the acquisition, which is available on the Company’s SEDAR and Canadian Securities Exchange profiles at www.sedar.com and www.theCSE.com, respectively.



Neil has been a serial entrepreneur over the past 20 years. Neil has focused on nutrient recovery from waste products throughout Western Canada and transforming them into useable agricultural nutrients. Neil spent many years serving on the Recycling Council of Alberta and the Compost Council of Canada. Neil has created a variety of “nutrimental” fertilizer products ranging from Biosul to the current line of Replenish macro- and micro-nutrients. Neil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements to settle $541,796 of Replenish’s outstanding cash indebtedness owed to various creditors by way of the issuance of 2,184,663 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at an effective price per share of $0.248. In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Common Shares issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. Using circular economic principles of upcycling waste products into high-value agronomic inputs, we are building an innovative platform of soil health products to establish EarthRenew as a key player in the regenerative agriculture space. We strive to be a driving part of this movement by offering growers natural fertilizer alternatives that feed the soil to strengthen the earth’s ability to restore itself while growing healthy plants. EarthRenew benefits from multiple revenue streams including, primarily, the sale of regenerative fertilizers, but also enjoys secondary revenue from generating power and selling surplus electricity.

For further information, please visit our website at www.earthrenew.ca or contact:

Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

+1 (403) 860-8623

Email: kdriver@earthrenew.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the settlement of Replenish’s outstanding cash indebtedness and the issuance of Common Shares in connection therewith, the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.