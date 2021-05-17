Anaqua and Panasonic Solution Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

English Japanese

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, and Panasonic Solution Technologies Co., Ltd., one of the leading companies providing solutions for intellectual property, information and communications technology (ICT), system integration (SI), manufacturing, work style reformation and various fields in Japan, today have announced a strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, the two companies will enhance patent search and analytics capabilities for IP professionals to help support and accelerate their innovations and further grow their businesses.



This partnership will deliver connectivity between Anaqua’s IP management platform AQX, and Panasonic Solution Technologies’ patent search system PatentSQUARE, enabling both solutions’ users to easily access the two systems’ data and capabilities. The partners will continue to collaborate and innovate together to develop and deliver enhanced functionalities to improve patent search efficiency and deliver IP management enhancements for all users.

“We are delighted to partner with Panasonic Solution Technologies to deliver additional benefits and efficiencies for Japanese IP professionals,” said Karen Taylor, General Manager of Asia Pacific at Anaqua. “This is a long-term partnership and we plan to develop significant new capabilities together over time. As companies, both Anaqua and PSTC have a deep commitment to working closely with customers and incorporating their feedback into our products and services. We are looking forward to our collaboration with customers and with each other.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators in large and medium-sized companies use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About Panasonic Solution Technologies

Panasonic Solution Technologies provides solutions for intellectual property, including patent search software “PatentSQUARE.” Solutions focus on providing an easy-to-use, high quality patent search environment for users on all levels from beginner to experienced, and engineers to IP practitioners, in order to increase the benefits of patent searches and information collected from them leveraged for business operations. PatentSQUARE has been used in many companies in various fields such as machinery, precision mechanics, chemistry, and ICT. For additional information, panasonic.com/jp/business/its/patentsquare.html.

