Essential Energy Services Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential”) announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 17, 2021 each of the five nominees proposed as directors and listed in the information circular dated March 22, 2021 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Nominee Number Percent Number Percent Garnet K. Amundson 48,316,744 88.35% 6,370,298 11.65% James A. Banister 48,322,544 88.36% 6,364,498 11.64% Robert T. German 48,320,744 88.36% 6,366,298 11.64% Nicholas G. Kirton 48,320,244 88.36% 6,366,798 11.64% Robert B. Michaleski 47,877,439 87.55% 6,809,603 12.45%

The other resolution provided for in the Circular with respect to the appointment of Essential’s auditors was passed. A report on the voting results for all matters will be posted under Essential’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and wellsite restoration services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers one of the largest coil tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

