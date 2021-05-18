The Lending Protocol Layer will launch at Pancakeswap and Lotus

Singapore, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Recently, Layer will go online on decentralized exchanges Pancakeswap and Lotus, the trading pairs is Layer-USDT.

Users can participate in Layer mining by accessing the Pancakeswap through the Layer platform to provide liquidity for layer-USDT trade pairs. In addition, Layer will add BTC, ETH, DAI, LTS, BNB, BUSD and other mine pools to meet the lending and mining needs of more users.





Users can also register and log into the Lotus exchange to participate directly in Layer trading, Lotus website: www.lts.gold



Lotus Exchange was launched in October 2020 and is regulated by MSB of the United States and FTR of Canada. Currently, the platform has more than 300,000 users and more than 10,000 DAU, mainly from Southeast Asia, Canada, the United States and the European Union. It is a leading and open digital asset exchange in the world.

Layer protocol is a money market smart contract which supports all kinds of BEP-20 standard token assets. Users can deposit any BEP-20 token in the contract and gain interest yield from borrowers. Matching the demand of borrowing, users need to deposit supported assets as collateral before lending money from Layer.

Mining address: https://app.layer.cash

Twitter: https://twitter.com/layerdotcash

Telegram: https://t.me/layerofficial

Website: https://layer.cash

Medium: https://medium.com/@layeroffical

Disclaimer: The news is not intended to be used in countries where bitcoin/crypto is banned or not authorized.