Voltalia signs a share purchase agreement to sell 187-megawatt wind projects to Brazilian utility Copel

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, today announced the signing of a share purchase agreement for the sale of 100% of its 128 megawatt VSM2 and 59 megawatt VSM4 wind farms to the Brazilian utility Copel. The actual sale is scheduled for November 30, 2021, once the conditions precedent have been met.

Over the past years, Voltalia has pursued a strategy consisting in developing a high volume of competitive projects with the view of keeping some projects while partnering with strategic partners for others.

As of today, Voltalia owns 624 megawatts of operating wind farms and 187 megawatts of wind farms under construction at Serra Branca in Brazil, the world's largest wind-and-solar complex, with a potential of 2.4 gigawatts, developed entirely by Voltalia. In addition, Voltalia owns wind, solar and hybrid assets in operation and in construction located in the Brazilian states of Rio Grande do Norte, Bahia and Amapá, for a total of 223 megawatts.

In parallel, Voltalia develops a pipeline of future solar, wind and hydro projects representing a total of 5,1 gigawatts as of end of 2020. This pipeline has been increasing over the past years, and important development milestones achieved since the beginning of 2021 will significantly expand further this pipeline. Voltalia will therefore continue to sell a big portion of its future projects.

The VSM2 and VSM4 wind farms are both part of the Serra Branca cluster. The wind farms will use the infrastructure developed and built by Voltalia, including the 500 kV transmission lines. VSM2 has just completed its commissioning, while VSM4, currently under construction, is expected to begin operations in June. Voltalia's teams will continue to operate and maintain both plants after the sale to Copel.

Copel is one of Brazil's leading utilities, serving 4.8 million customers in 395 municipalities and 1,113 localities (districts, towns and villages). This acquisition is in line with the Company’s sustainable growth strategy in the field of renewable energy and is fully consistent with its recent investment policy approved earlier this year. Copel is listed on the São Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges and its main shareholder is the State of Paraná.

A long-time partner of Voltalia, with a minority stake in Voltalia's SMG wind farm (108 megawatts) since 2015, Copel was recently one of the counterparties of the long-term power sales agreements totaling 270 megawatts for the SSM 1&2 solar farms.

"This share purchase agreement shows our partners' renewed confidence in our quality projects and our continuous strategy to develop a large amount of projects, providing additional revenues for our Services activity. VSM2 and VSM4 will continue to create value for the Group, as the maintenance of both wind farms will be handled by Voltalia's teams," said Sébastien Clerc, Voltalia’s CEO.

The Serra banca cluster as of today:

Ownership Technology Status Capacity (in MW)

Before transaction Capacity (in MW)

After transaction Developed and owned by Voltalia Wind Operating 624 496 Developed and sold with services by Voltalia Wind Operating 273 401 Sub total 897 897 Developed and owned by Voltalia Wind Construction 187 128 Developed and sold with services by Voltalia Wind Construction 301 360 Sub total 488 488 Developed & Owned by Voltalia Solar Ready to build with PPA 530 530 Under Development by Voltalia Solar & Wind Development ~500 ~500 Grand Total ~2 400 ~2 400

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

