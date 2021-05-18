English Dutch

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 18 May 2021

Disclosure of received notification of Bank of Montreal

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Bank of Montreal.

Notification of Bank of Montreal

On 12 May 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Bank of Montreal had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 10 May 2021 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 10 May 2021, Bank of Montreal held a total of 319,975 voting rights.

Based on the denominator of 72,477,654 (total number of voting rights), Bank of Montreal held on 10 May 0.44% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification of Bank of Montreal and the chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this li nk .

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

