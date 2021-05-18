Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Issuance of 5th Product License for MultiXThick Radiographic Barium Contrast

Calgary, Alberta, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (OTC:VYYRF) (the "Company" or "Voyageur") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from Health Canada (HC) for its fifth product, MultiXthick barium sulfate suspension that contains 105% w/v barium sulfate suspension for oral and rectal administration of the gastrointestinal tract.

Voyageur has built a full suite of barium radiographic contrast media products for global sales and distribution. The following products have been licensed:

- SmoothX – For CT market

- HDX – For Flouroscopy market

- LDX – For Fluoroscopy market

- MultiXthin – For Flouroscopy market

- MultiXthick- For Flouroscopy market

Voyageur is focused on rolling out all its products in a timely manner. Smoothies for CT scans is one of the top volume selling products in the USA and Canada. Voyageur is focused on launching SmoothX as Voyageurs initial product to market. Voyageur is currently optimizing blending formulations and manufacturing procedures to bring its newly-formulated products under GMP and HC guidelines. Voyageur will be working with a Canadian based imaging clinic to run clinical tests on patients to ensure Voyageur product meets and exceeds the requirements for computed Tomography before Voyageur enters the market. Voyageur plans to ensure that it is creating the highest quality products prior to phase one marketing, sales and distribution to Canadian, USA and international markets.

FDA applications are in progress and Voyageurs objective is to acquire FDA device licensing to coincide with Voyageurs product roll out.

Voyageur has begun business and product development work with Dash Consulting to develop additional new improved products for the CT, MRI and Fluoroscopy markets. Voyageur plans to create multiple new value added products to Voyageurs product portfolio. Voyageur objective is to create new products and product lines that exceed performance of the products currently available on the market. These products are being developed to complement and enhance the latest technological advancements in radiographic technology. Voyageur believes these new products and their development will add significant value and allow Voyageur to capture targeted market segments.



About Voyageur

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of barite and iodine, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. The near-term focus is developing barium and iodine radio-contrast pharmaceutical products. Voyageur’s goal is to initially generate near term positive cash flow from operations using third party GMP pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada and internationally. Ultimately, Voyageur has plans to build all the required infrastructure to become 100% self-sufficient with all manufacturing. Voyageur owns a 100% interest in three barium sulfate (barite) projects including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace, with interests in a potentially high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project located in Utah, USA.

Voyageur is moving forward with its business plan of becoming the only fully-integrated company in the radiographic contrast medical field, by controlling all primary input costs under the motto of: "From the Earth to the Bottle"







