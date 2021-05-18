Standard Protocol Announces Ambassador Program to Build Stablecoin Ecosystem

Singapore, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The program - Standard Community Collective, aims at attracting active players in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space, including developers, yield farmers, stakers, navigators, and evangelists, to build the next-generation of stablecoin ecosystem with the Standard stablecoin, said the Standard Team.



The Standard stablecoin, Meter (MTR), is the stablecoin that is synthetically generated by the Protocol's standard system.

The Meter allows peer-to-peer payments of virtual currency without the fear of price volatility and bank fees, foreign transaction fees, and cross-border fees associated with current payment systems, says the Standard team.

Standard Community Collective aims at driving the new financial revolution toward a vision of a peer-to-peer electronic cash system – a vision of empowered people exchanging value without trust, but solidity based on principles of transparency, immutability, and transparency.

“It means that everyone is coming together to make a change, to drive change, and to co-create change,” said Standard Protocol co-founder Hyungsuk Kang.

The Standard Protocol is the first project from Korea to be awarded a Polkadot Web3 Foundation grant.

Active players in the stablecoin community could join the Ambassador program in various ways. Developers could join the “Builder Collective” where the project is open-sourced, whereas stakers, yield farmers, or validators can join the “Staker Collective”.

To learn more about Standard Protocol, visit the website at https://standard.tech/ or read more about it at https://docsend.com/view/sp6antfgeqiziaqb, and join the community on Telegram, Twitter, Discord, and Clubhouse.

About Standard Protocol:

Standard Protocol is the first Collateralized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRS) protocol for synthetic assets that will operate within the Polkadot ecosystem. It is also the first and only project from Korea to be awarded a Polkadot Web3 Foundation grant and prides itself on its global community growth approach.

Website: http://www.standard.tech