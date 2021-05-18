Relay Medical Applauds White House Executive Order On Improving Cybersecurity; Highlights SBOM Studio

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) – applauds a recent US executive order issued by the Biden Administration to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity practices.



Last week, the United States President Joe Biden outlined a policy making cybersecurity a top priority and essential that the Federal Government lead by example for all Federal Information Systems to exceed the standards and requirements set forth by the order. The order’s primary mandate is to enhance the integrity of software supply chains by requiring a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), a solution that is already at the core of Relay Medical’s Cybeats’ cybersecurity platform.

“The SBOMs gain greater value when collectively stored in a repository that can be easily queried by other applications and systems. Understanding the supply chain of software, obtaining an SBOM, and using it to analyze known vulnerabilities are crucial in managing risk,” stated Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America in the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. “The term “Software Bill of Materials” or “SBOM” means a formal record containing the details and supply chain relationships of various components used in building software. Software developers and vendors often create products by assembling existing open source and commercial software components. The SBOM enumerates these components in a product. It is analogous to a list of ingredients on food packaging. An SBOM is useful to those who develop or manufacture software, those who select or purchase software, and those who operate software. Developers often use available open source and third-party software components to create a product; an SBOM allows the builder to make sure those components are up to date and to respond quickly to new vulnerabilities. Buyers can use an SBOM to perform vulnerability or license analysis, both of which can be used to evaluate risk in a product. Those who operate software can use SBOMs to quickly and easily determine whether they are at potential risk of a newly discovered vulnerability. A widely used, machine-readable SBOM format allows for greater benefits through automation and tool integration.”

The complete Executive Order can be found here:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/05/12/executive-order-on-improving-the-nations-cybersecurity/

“Following the recent numerous, and notable cyber attacks on critical infrastructure in the US, it is not surprising to see this order in support of a federal security standard for software and the companies that supply the government,” stated Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. “This order is in direct support of Relay’s recent acquisition and exactly what the Cybeats platform addresses as part of its cybersecurity suite.”

Relay Medical acquired Cybeats in late March1 and has since been scaling the solution to meet the growing needs of cybersecurity across multiple industries. The Company has begun pilots of an SBOM solution which directly addresses many facets of the Order including removing barriers to information sharing when detecting, responding and investigating threats.

Most recently, Relay appointed Chuck Brooks to the Board as a Special Advisor.2 His thought leadership has been recognized as a two-time Presidential appointee and he was a member of the Department of Homeland Security.

Market

Currently, security experts often use Critical infrastructure protection (CIP) solutions to protect infrastructure from cyber-attacks. In 2021, the CIP market size was USD 96.30 billion and is projected to reach USD 154.59 billion by 2028.3 As the federal government plans to partner with the private sector, they will need to adapt to the continuously changing threats to ensure its products operate securely. Cybeats has a leading solution for the new SBOM cybersecurity market which provides visibility to new vulnerabilities as Cybeats and is complementary to existing solutions offered by large companies.

Cybeat SBOM Studio

Cybeats is a cybersecurity platform for IoT developers that offers rich SBOM functionality to ensure that open source and third-party software components are up to date and secure. Cybeats not only highlights vulnerabilities during the development cycle of the product, the platform also suggests a plan on how to address the cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the most efficient and effective form. After the IoT product is in the market Cybeats allows operators to use the SBOM Studio functionality to quickly and easily determine whether devices are at potential risk of a newly discovered vulnerability. Cybeats continuously monitors the IoT product operation and learns its behavior; in the case there is a security breach, Cybeats responds quickly to new vulnerabilities, reports to operators and can terminate attacks reducing IoT device down time.

