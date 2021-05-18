Q1 Report 2021

Q1 2021

A profitable start to the year

“Despite an overall decline in revenue of 8% in the first quarter of 2021, Columbus delivered a significant EBITDA growth of 40%. With a profitable result, improved customer loyalty, the initial execution of Focus23 in Q1 and the forthcoming onboarding of our new CEO Søren Krogh Knudsen, we are confident that 2021 will be a successful year for Columbus”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.

Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 31 March 2021

DKKmQ1 2021Q1 2020Development
Revenue reported421457-7.9%
Foreign exchange200.0%
Organic revenue423457-7.5%
    
EBITDA reported553940.2%
Adjustment of provision for loss making contract04-100.0%
Normalized EBITDA554426.1%
    
Normalized EBITDA-margin13.0%9.6%36.3%

All numbers and comments in the Q1 report are on the continued business, thus excluding the divested entities To-Increase and Baltics.

Financial figures

Revenue specification

DKKmQ1 2021Q1 20202020
    
Sale of services   
Cloud ERP194212697
Columbus Care6365235
Digital Commerce4038128
Data & Analytics5518
Customer Experience & Engagement8624
Other Local Business3944159
Total sale of services3493701,261
    
Sale of products   
Cloud ERP4253188
Columbus Care4520
Digital Commerce4310
Data & Analytics001
Customer Experience & Engagement113
Other Local Business212595
Total sale of products 7287317
    
Total net revenue4214571,578

Performance highlights for Q1 2021:

  • Revenue declined by 8% in Q1 2021 to DKK 421m (Q1 2020: 457m)
  • EBITDA increased by 40% in Q1 2021 to DKK 55m (Q1 2020: 39m)
  • Record-high EBITDA margin of 13% due to high utilization in our consultancy business
  • Extraordinary dividend payout of DKK 6 per share, corresponding to DKK 776m

Our new CEO, Søren Krogh Knudsen will be joining Columbus 7 June 2021.

Columbus realised a strong start to the year with high utilization in our consultancy business resulting in a record-high EBITDA margin of 13%.

Completion of the divestment of our software company, To-Increase and our Baltic companies in Estonia and Lithuania were important milestones in executing our Focus23 strategy.

Outlook for 2021
Columbus maintains outlook for 2021:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,650m and DKK 1,800m.
  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 125m and DKK 150m.

Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 18 May 2021 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by Interim CEO & Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.

About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 5.000 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.coloumbusglobal.com.



