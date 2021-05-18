Q1 Report 2021

Release no. 24/2021
Q1 2021
A profitable start to the year
“Despite an overall decline in revenue of 8% in the first quarter of 2021, Columbus delivered a significant EBITDA growth of 40%. With a profitable result, improved customer loyalty, the initial execution of Focus23 in Q1 and the forthcoming onboarding of our new CEO Søren Krogh Knudsen, we are confident that 2021 will be a successful year for Columbus”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.
Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 31 March 2021
|DKKm
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2020
|Development
|Revenue reported
|421
|457
|-7.9%
|Foreign exchange
|2
|0
|0.0%
|Organic revenue
|423
|457
|-7.5%
|EBITDA reported
|55
|39
|40.2%
|Adjustment of provision for loss making contract
|0
|4
|-100.0%
|Normalized EBITDA
|55
|44
|26.1%
|Normalized EBITDA-margin
|13.0%
|9.6%
|36.3%
All numbers and comments in the Q1 report are on the continued business, thus excluding the divested entities To-Increase and Baltics.
Financial figures
Revenue specification
|DKKm
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2020
|2020
|Sale of services
|Cloud ERP
|194
|212
|697
|Columbus Care
|63
|65
|235
|Digital Commerce
|40
|38
|128
|Data & Analytics
|5
|5
|18
|Customer Experience & Engagement
|8
|6
|24
|Other Local Business
|39
|44
|159
|Total sale of services
|349
|370
|1,261
|Sale of products
|Cloud ERP
|42
|53
|188
|Columbus Care
|4
|5
|20
|Digital Commerce
|4
|3
|10
|Data & Analytics
|0
|0
|1
|Customer Experience & Engagement
|1
|1
|3
|Other Local Business
|21
|25
|95
|Total sale of products
|72
|87
|317
|Total net revenue
|421
|457
|1,578
Performance highlights for Q1 2021:
- Revenue declined by 8% in Q1 2021 to DKK 421m (Q1 2020: 457m)
- EBITDA increased by 40% in Q1 2021 to DKK 55m (Q1 2020: 39m)
- Record-high EBITDA margin of 13% due to high utilization in our consultancy business
- Extraordinary dividend payout of DKK 6 per share, corresponding to DKK 776m
Our new CEO, Søren Krogh Knudsen will be joining Columbus 7 June 2021.
Columbus realised a strong start to the year with high utilization in our consultancy business resulting in a record-high EBITDA margin of 13%.
Completion of the divestment of our software company, To-Increase and our Baltic companies in Estonia and Lithuania were important milestones in executing our Focus23 strategy.
Outlook for 2021
Columbus maintains outlook for 2021:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,650m and DKK 1,800m.
- EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 125m and DKK 150m.
Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 18 May 2021 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by Interim CEO & Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.
Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Conference call dial-in details:
- Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17
- UK/International: +44 (0) 2071928338
- USA: +1 6467413167
- Conference-ID: 9759546
Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company. Questions can be raised during the webcast.
