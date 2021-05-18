Q1 Report 2021

Release no. 24/2021

Q1 2021

A profitable start to the year

“Despite an overall decline in revenue of 8% in the first quarter of 2021, Columbus delivered a significant EBITDA growth of 40%. With a profitable result, improved customer loyalty, the initial execution of Focus23 in Q1 and the forthcoming onboarding of our new CEO Søren Krogh Knudsen, we are confident that 2021 will be a successful year for Columbus”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.

Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 31 March 2021

DKKm Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Development Revenue reported 421 457 -7.9% Foreign exchange 2 0 0.0% Organic revenue 423 457 -7.5% EBITDA reported 55 39 40.2% Adjustment of provision for loss making contract 0 4 -100.0% Normalized EBITDA 55 44 26.1% Normalized EBITDA-margin 13.0% 9.6% 36.3%

All numbers and comments in the Q1 report are on the continued business, thus excluding the divested entities To-Increase and Baltics.

Financial figures

Revenue specification

DKKm Q1 2021 Q1 2020 2020 Sale of services Cloud ERP 194 212 697 Columbus Care 63 65 235 Digital Commerce 40 38 128 Data & Analytics 5 5 18 Customer Experience & Engagement 8 6 24 Other Local Business 39 44 159 Total sale of services 349 370 1,261 Sale of products Cloud ERP 42 53 188 Columbus Care 4 5 20 Digital Commerce 4 3 10 Data & Analytics 0 0 1 Customer Experience & Engagement 1 1 3 Other Local Business 21 25 95 Total sale of products 72 87 317 Total net revenue 421 457 1,578

Performance highlights for Q1 2021:

Revenue declined by 8% in Q1 2021 to DKK 421m (Q1 2020: 457m)

EBITDA increased by 40% in Q1 2021 to DKK 55m (Q1 2020: 39m)

Record-high EBITDA margin of 13% due to high utilization in our consultancy business

Extraordinary dividend payout of DKK 6 per share, corresponding to DKK 776m

Our new CEO, Søren Krogh Knudsen will be joining Columbus 7 June 2021.

Columbus realised a strong start to the year with high utilization in our consultancy business resulting in a record-high EBITDA margin of 13%.

Completion of the divestment of our software company, To-Increase and our Baltic companies in Estonia and Lithuania were important milestones in executing our Focus23 strategy.

Outlook for 2021

Columbus maintains outlook for 2021:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,650m and DKK 1,800m.

EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 125m and DKK 150m.

About Columbus

Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 5.000 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

