The molluscicides market is estimated at USD 711 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 909 million by 2026. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026

Molluscicide resistance is the natural ability of mollusks to survive exposure to strong active chemicals due to genetic modification and exhibit low susceptibility levels. Attaining this is the major challenge faced by the molluscicides industry.



The agricultural segment is projected to grow at the higher rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the agricultural segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR.Snails impact most horticulture crops; this necessitates the adoption of agrochemicals for slug and snail control.



Moreover, since the investment in production is usually higher in horticulture as compared to field crops, the growth in the horticulture industry becomes a driver for the market for molluscicides.



The biological molluscicides segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on type, the biological molluscicides segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about biological crop protection products has not only resulted in increased use of snail and slug control products but has also led to awareness about the potential for more profitable opportunities with minimum loss.



The pellets segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on form, the pellets segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Pellet formulations are usually recommended for small as well large cures, as dusting powders are ready for use; are more easily applied compared to other methods; are easily supplied; and are available in proper small packs, which are reasonably priced and easy to use.



Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market between 2021 and 2026.The usage of molluscicides is increasing gradually in developing economies due to continued growth in the major Asia Pacific economies and the increasing awareness about the use and benefits of molluscicides.



The dominant form of agriculture in this region is wet-rice cultivation.These crops require a large amount of molluscicides.



Thus, as food production is projected to increase in this region, so is the consumption of molluscicides.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 45%, Tier 1 – 35%, and Tier 2 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Director-level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 25%, North America – 20%, and RoW – 15%



The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

• Lonza Group (Switzerland)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• American Vanguard Corporation (US)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Adama Agricultural Solutions (Israel)

• Marrone Bio Innovations (US)

• De Sangosse (UK)

• Doff Portland (UK)

• Certis Europe (Netherlands)

• PI Industries (India)

• Syngenta Group (Switzerland)

• Neudorff GmbH (Germany)

• UPL Limited (India)

• Liphatech (US)

• Monterey Lawn & Garden (US)

• Agro Advanced International Ltd (China)

• Westland Horticulture (UK)

• Animal Control Technologies Ltd (Australia)

• Agro-Unitek (China)

• Impex Europa S.L.(Spain)

• Industriachimca (Italy)

• Garden Safe (US)

• Nufarm (Australia)



Research Coverage

The report segments the molluscicides market on the basis of type, application, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape; end-use analysis; and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the molluscicides market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



