The global orthodontic supplies market size is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 from USD 5.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1%

Moreiver, the initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the awareness about orthodontic treatments along with the increase in the availability of advanced orthodontic supplies in the market, are amnticipated to boost the demand for orthodontic supplies during the forecast period.



The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the orthodontic supplies market.Amid covid pandemic, the reduced access to hospital orthodontic clinics has effected the sales growth of the orthodontic products.



However, with ongoing advancements in digital technology, many dental companies are majorly focusing on digital tools. This platform offers an opportunity to dental clinics to maintain digital communication with patients and continuously monitor treatment as the pandemic continues.



The removable braces segment to witness the highest growth rate in orthodontic supplies market, by product, during the forecast period.

The Removable braces segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the high prevalence of malocclusion and growing patient awareness about the adavanatages of removable braces, along with presence of well established players with strong offerings in removable braces.



The brackest segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market, by fixed brackets product , in 2021.

The brackets segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market in 2020. The rise in the global prevalence of orthodontic problesms such as overcrowding, crossbite, diastema and influx of different types of adavanced brackets for the treatment of malocclusion are some of the factors anticipated to boost the segment growth in the coming years.



The hospital and dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market, by end users, in 2021

The rapidly growing cases of malocclusions across the globe and the rising expectations of improved dental healthcare among the expanding population worldwide are playing a critical role in increasing the adoption of orthodontic treatments in hospitals and dental clinics.Growing emphaisis on investments in the hospitals and dental clincs by many privaty equity firms to establish large chain of dental clinics are likely to play a significant role in propelling the growth of segment in the coming years.



Moreover, growing dental tourism industry, along with the rapid cosmetic procedures are likely to augument the segment growth during the forecat period.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The orthodontic supplies market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Increase in the adoption of orthodontic supplies , increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing number of dental clinics in India and China, and growing presence of small players offering wide range of orthodontic products in the region are also expected to drive the growth of orthodontic supplies market in Aisa Pacific.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%

• By Designation: C-level: 26%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 44%

• By Region: North America: 40.4%, Europe: 28.0%, APAC: 19.0%, Latin America: 7.7%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5.0%



The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), Morelli Orthodontics (Brazil), ClearCorrect (US), and Ultradent Products (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the orthodontic supplies market based on the product, application, distribution challenge, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the orthodontic supplies market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

