Proactive news headlines including Silver Mines, Creso Pharma, Brookside Energy, Northern Minerals and CardieX

Sydney, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) (OTCMKTS:SLVMF) has substantially expanded drilling activity at its Bowdens Silver Project in New South Wales off the back of a recent successful drilling program which identified new silver feeder veins. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) has finalised the development of anibidiol® swine, a new and innovative hemp flour and oat bran based complementary feed product to support stress reduction and wellbeing of pigs reared indoors and outdoors. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTCMKTS:RDFEF) (FRA:8F3) is progressing drilling of the high-impact Jewell 13-12-1S-3W SXH1 well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (OTCMKTS:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) has revealed its initial exploration target at the Manono Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, defining the potential for alluvial hosted tin resources based on an independent review of historical exploration records produced by Zaïretain - the previous operators of the project. Click here

Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) (OTCMKTS:NOURF) (FRA:NUN) plans to restart the second phase drilling campaign at Browns Range in the first week of June, following the end of wet season. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU) (OTCMKTS:IUGNF) and City of Hope®, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment centre near Los Angeles, have entered into a licensing agreement for the patents covering a novel combination immunotherapy. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has completed a strongly supported and oversubscribed share purchase plan raising A$3 million and resulting in the company receiving applications totalling A$5 million at the issue price of A$0.042 per share. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) is on track for profitability with current initiatives such as an expanded sales and marketing focus, new partnerships, product hires and executive hires contributing to sales growth and a 40% increase in forecast revenues for FY2021. Click here

K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) welcomes the decision of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) to extend the term of its Infoscope Land Management software licence for a further three years for Pilbara operations. Click here

About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com