The global market for food safety testing is estimated at USD 19.5 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2026

The increased time between processing and consumption of food leads to additional probabilities for contamination due to time and temperature changes, thereby increasing the risk of foodborne illnesses. Growth in international trade creates the need for global mandates and regulations on food safety, which is a significant factor that drives the market for food safety testing.



The pathogens sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the by target tested segment for food safety testing market.



In developing and under-developed countries, pathogens are the major cause of illness and death, amounting to approximately 1.8 million deaths annually. In developed countries, millions of cases of infectious gastrointestinal diseases are reported each year due to foodborne pathogens, costing billions of dollars in medical care and lost productivity. New emerging foodborne pathogens and foodborne diseases are likely to be driven by factors such as pathogen evolution, changes in agricultural & food manufacturing practices, and changes in human host status. These factors are driving the market growth.



By technology, the rapid technology sub-segment is projected to account for the fastest market share in food safety testing market.



The introduction of rapid technologies has facilitated quick results, greater sensitivity, and reliability, which have enabled manufacturers of assured claims to provide safety and quality in their products. Advanced technologies, such as chromatography and spectrometry, witness low adoption in South America and Africa but witness increasing adoption in countries of the Asia Pacific region due to the growing investments from current market leaders.



The meat, poultry and seafood sub-segment of the by food tested segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of food safety testing market over the forecast period.



Globalization of food trade has been increasing the risk of food contamination, thereby increasing food safety threats.Most food safety issues arise due to the increase in international trade, which makes tracing contamination difficult.



Bacterial contamination takes place at all stages of slaughtering.Defeathering or skinning is a stage where maximum contamination occurs due to improper handling of animals and unhygienic conditions.



Inappropriate equipment cleaning procedures have been responsible for the cross-contamination of products. Thus, the demand for their testing is increasing.

The European region is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global food safety testing market.



Pathogens have been contaminating many food products in the region.However, as the importance of food safety is rising, it has been witnessed that there is a reduction in the number of foodborne outbreaks.



Gradually, public awareness has been increasing in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy.Due to busier lifestyles and availability of convenient food options, there has been a rise in demand for processed foods, such as ready-to-eat meals, processed fruits & vegetables, and bakery & confectionery products in the European countries.



These factors are contributing to the propelling growth of the food safety testing market.



