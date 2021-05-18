Applied Awarded the Diversity Mark

Belfast, UK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems Europe today announced that the company has been awarded the Bronze Diversity Mark. The Diversity Mark is a ‘Mark of Progress’ that publicly declares that Applied is committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace to benefit all employees. The Bronze award is the first stage of the accreditation process and recognises commitment to gender diversity.

The Diversity Mark accreditation is awarded to companies following an independent assessment process, which ensures they have reached the required standard of commitment to advancing Diversity and Inclusion. Companies receiving the Bronze Mark must demonstrate commitment to advancing Gender Diversity. Companies receiving the Silver Mark must maintain the Bronze accreditation for at least two years and also go beyond Gender with two new areas of wider diversity chosen from LGBTQ, Disabilities, Race & Ethnicity, Age Diversity, and Social Mobility. The Gold Diversity Mark goes to companies that maintain the Silver Mark for at least one year, demonstrate progress on Gender, and show commitment to all seven targets of diversity.

“We are honored to be recognised by Diversity Mark with the first accreditation for Gender Diversity,” said Andy Fairchild, chief executive officer, Applied Systems Europe. “This award demonstrates Applied’s ongoing commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive culture where people feel they belong, and everyone can bring their authentic selves to work every day."

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.