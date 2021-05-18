Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2021-2025: Home Care and Design, Repair and Maintenance, Health, Wellness and Beauty, Others - Market is Poised to Grow by $4730.31 Billion

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online on-demand home services market is poised to grow by $ 4730.31 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 70% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the advantages of online on-demand home services and increasing number of start-ups entering the market. In addition, Advantages of online on-demand home services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The report on online on-demand home services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The online on-demand home services market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the increasing internet penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand home services market growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand home services market vendors that include Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc. , ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG , MyClean Inc. , ServiceWhale Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc..
Also, the online on-demand home services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfred Club Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc.
- AskforTask Inc.
- ByNext Inc.
- Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
- MyClean Inc.
- ServiceWhale Inc.
- TaskRabbit Inc.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir303g