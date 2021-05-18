Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2021-2025: Home Care and Design, Repair and Maintenance, Health, Wellness and Beauty, Others - Market is Poised to Grow by $4730.31 Billion

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online On-demand Home Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online on-demand home services market is poised to grow by $ 4730.31 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 70% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the advantages of online on-demand home services and increasing number of start-ups entering the market. In addition, Advantages of online on-demand home services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The report on online on-demand home services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The online on-demand home services market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the increasing internet penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand home services market growth during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand home services market vendors that include Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc. , ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG , MyClean Inc. , ServiceWhale Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc..

Also, the online on-demand home services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alfred Club Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc.

AskforTask Inc.

ByNext Inc.

Helpling GmbH & Co. KG

MyClean Inc.

ServiceWhale Inc.

TaskRabbit Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Appendix

