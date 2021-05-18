Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Report 2021: Market Reached a Value of US$ 26.1 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermatology diagnostic devices market reached a value of US$ 26.1 Billion in 2020.

Dermatology is the field of medicine which involves the study, diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. Generally, the diagnosis is performed through a visual examination, followed by microscopic observation of the skin which helps in identifying the disease and specifying a treatment plan. In order to perform these procedures, dermatologists use a series of diagnostic devices such as imaging devices, microscopes and dermatoscopes.

The demand for these devices is escalating on a global level on account of the rising cases of dermatological conditions and increasing concerns regarding skin health. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global dermatology diagnostic devices market exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Drivers:



Various pollutants including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, oxides and ultraviolet radiation cause damage to the skin by inducing oxidative stress. A rise in the prevalence of skin conditions, particularly hair fall, acne, eczema and psoriasis, owing to rapidly increasing levels of air pollution, has led to increased demand for dermatology diagnostic devices across the globe.

Additionally, dermatology procedures have gained prominence in the cosmetics industry for several diagnostic services for individuals suffering from chronic skin conditions such as skin pigmentations, allergic reactions, benign skin growth, and fungal or bacterial infections.

Moreover, several vendors in the global dermatology diagnostic devices market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by offering devices for performing imaging techniques such as dermatoscopy and optical coherence tomography. They are also introducing devices that are smaller and easier to use.



