United States Office Furniture Market Report 2021-2025

This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US office furniture demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of: seating; storage and tables; desks; and other office furniture, such as bookcases, credenzas, modular workstations, and overhead bins for office systems. Total demand and shipments are also segmented by material as follows: wood; and other materials, such as metal and plastic.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Sales of used, recycled, and refurbished furniture are excluded from the scope of this report. Custom architectural and woodwork are also excluded, as are partitions, shelving, showcases, and stands. Establishments exclusively manufacturing furniture parts are excluded. Office furniture purchased for home use is included. Re-exports of office furniture are excluded from demand and trade figures.

This report features the results of proprietary online surveys conducted November-December 2020. These surveys polled US adults (age 18+), feature sample sizes of approximately 2,000, and are census-representative on the primary demographic measures of age bracket, gender, geographic region, household income, presence of children in the household, and race/ethnicity.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Highlights

2. Market Environment

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Distribution Overview

Office Layout Trends

Trade

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

3. Product Segmentation & Forecasts

Seating

Storage & Tables

Desks

Other Furniture

4. Material Segmentation & Forecasts

5. Industry Structure

Industry Characteristics

Market Share

6. About this Report

