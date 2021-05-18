USA’s Colonial Pipeline Back Online After Cyberattack

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the cybersecurity industry "Pipeline back after cyberattack"



The USA’s Colonial Pipeline for petroleum has returned to operations following a cyberattack that snarled gas supply for the eastern U.S. for days.

“Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal,” the company said in a statement. “Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.”

Hackers had demanded millions in ransom money – which the pipeline operator refused to pay, enlisting help from the Department of Energy, as well as federal, state and local authorities instead. Earlier this week, the company had resumed partial operations under manual control, according to a Wednesday statement from Deputy Energy Secretary Dave Turk.

