France $4.78 Billion Toys Markets to 2026 with Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO Group, Ravensburger, Spin Master Corp &. Vtech Dominating

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Toys Market by Segments, Sales Channel, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France Toy Market is expected to arrive at US$ 4.78 Billion by 2026, from US$ 4.31 Billion in 2020

France Toy Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.74% from 2020 to 2026.

The economy of France is highly developed and free-market-oriented. It is the world's seventh-largest economy in 2020 nominal figures and the tenth-largest economy by PPP. While in 2020, it is the 3rd largest economy in Europe, after the United Kingdom and Germany. France GDP extension is driven by a sharply improved business climate, reducing its dependence on household consumption. Increasing social media penetration, growing audience, and rising user engagement are major factors attributing to the growth of the toy market in France.



For instance, a rising attractiveness of interactive and multi-functional toys and games between children observed positively impacting the France toys market size. Besides increasing consumer spending and escalating demand for toys, such as action figures, plush toys, puzzles, sports equipment and pre-school products. Educational, interactive and multi-functional toys are preferred by white-collar families' in developed markets; they prefer to purchase them as a children development tool.



France toy industry is one of the largest business sectors, attributable to many small and big companies. The market competitors cater to the growing demand for toys by launching different variants that incorporate new technologies that are interactive and educational. The increasing demand for themed toys is driven by social and mainstream media featuring cartoon characters from cult TV movie and shows franchises, such as LEGO.



French toys and games are a large and dynamic market made up of many diverse segments. The market is brimming with a comprehensive collection of both modern and traditional toys. However, there has been a shift from conventional toys towards innovative and hi-tech electronic most popular toys stuffed in France like animals, crafts, board games, and puzzles - licensed toys and games related to entertainment, like the Star Wars movies.

The toy market in France is domestically produced by small, medium and large manufactures and those made from renowned international brands. Each toy category has inexpensive and high-end versions.



Acquisitions & Mergers between Key Players



February 2021, Hasbro, Inc. announced a collaboration with Epic Games to introduce its first-ever character integration with Fortnite as a special Snake Eyes Outfit comes to the game, facilitated by IMG.



January 2021, VTech announced that it had an agreement with QSC, LLC to acquire its production facility in Tecate, Mexico, for manufacturing wood enclosure loudspeakers.



The new launch would remain the most comprehensive production strategies by market key players:



January 2021, Mattel, Inc. announced has named iconic Barbie brand had been called the top global toy property by the NPD Group, a leading global information company. Besides, Hot Wheels Singles 1/64 assortment has recognized as the global top-selling toy of the year.



August 2020, Hasbro, Inc launched Super Soaker XP 20 & Super Soaker XP 30. The attractive sticker on the water tank of the and Super Soaker XP 30 and Super Soaker XP 20 water blasters may contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed regulatory limits.



This report titled "France Toys Market" by Segments (Baby Toys & Dolls, Games & Puzzles, Construction Games, Exploration Games & Outdoor & Sports Toys, Artistic Activities, Vehicles, Action games & Accessories, Electronic Games and Plush Toys), Sales Channel (Specialized Toys Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Internet and Others), Companies (Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO Group, Ravensburger, Spin Master Corp. and Vtech), provides an all-encompassing analysis of France Toy industry.



Segments - This Report covers the Market from 9 Viewpoints



1. Baby Toys & Dolls

2. Games & Puzzles

3. Construction Games

4. Exploration Games & Outdoor & Sports Toys

5. Artistic Activities

6. Vehicles

7. Action games & Accessories

8. Electronic Games

9. Plush Toys



Sales Channel - This Report covers Market from 4 Viewpoints



1. Specialized Toys Stores

2. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

3. Internet

4. Others



All the Company Analysis have covered 3 Viewpoints

Overview

Recent Developments

Revenue Analysis

Company - This Report covers Six Companies Analysis



1. Mattel

2. Hasbro

3. LEGO Group

4. Ravensburger

5. Spin Master Corp.

6. Vtech



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqs09i