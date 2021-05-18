Worldwide Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Industry to 2029 - Increasing Military Spending Across the Globe is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, the monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 10.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, starting from US$ 8.76 Bn in 2020.



Globally, MMIC devices are used as component of choice for numerous high-frequency applications. The adoption of MMIC is largely based upon the advantages of these devices such as reduced size, low cost, and high reproducibility capabilities. These devices usually perform functions such as microwave mixing, high frequency switching, low-noise amplification, and power amplification. Global MMIC market is experiencing a boost based on its increasing implementation in smartphones. Rapid development of smartphone industry has largely contributed to increasing market size and the growth of this market.



Additionally, in order to meet the increasing bandwidth requirements various industrial sectors such as defense, aerospace, and wireless communication organizations are increasingly adopting E band. Furthermore, increasing spending in the military and defense industry across the globe are driving the growth of the MMIC market. Moreover, rapid evolution of 5G technology, and growing number of space programs are also fueling the demand for MMIC globally.



However, factors such as high development cost of MMIC, and maintaining the quality and robustness of MMICs are likely to hinder the adoption and market growth of MMIC during the forecast period.



Attenuators segment is expected to display significant growth opportunities during the forecast period



Based on component, the attenuators segment is projected to experience a rapid growth during the forecast period. Attenuators are extensively used in telecommunication and electronic applications primarily to adjust the signal levels. MMIC cannot only adjust the signal levels, but also can compensate it for fundamental deviations in operating temperature.



Attenuators are commonly used in applications that require a reasonable amount of modifiable attenuation control from Direct Current to millimeter frequencies. Furthermore, in test equipment and military and commercial systems, MMIC attenuators are ideally used for high-frequency and broadband communication. They can also be used as a general-purpose building block in communication systems. All these applications of MMIC attenuators has created a huge demand for this component in end use industry. This high demand for significantly contributing to the growth of MMIC attenuators market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a highest CAGR in near future



Asia Pacific dominates the Monolithic Microwave IC Market by holding largest market share of nearly 38% of the total revenue generated worldwide. The high market shares of Asia-Pacific can be primarily attributed to increasing penetration in the field of high-speed advanced mobile technologies and extraordinary adoption of smartphones in this region. Growing penetration of advanced technologies and internet in this region, increased use of mobile services, such as social media, video, e-commerce, and financial transactions.



Countries such as China, India, Korea and Japan are home to various telecommunication and smartphone developers. Furthermore, growing terrorism activities in this region has resulted in rise in the military expenditure. Moreover, increased focus of government and private organizations for development of automotive industry, and technological advances in MMICs are also expected to contribute to the growth of MMIC market in this region.



Some of the prominent players operating in the Monolithic Microwave IC Market include ON Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ADI, Northrop Grumman, Cree Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Arralis Ltd., Microchip Technology, ASB Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Microwave Technology, MACOM Technology Solutions and Microarray Technologies.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segments calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of Monolithic Microwave IC in 2020 and forecast up to 2029?

Which is the largest regional market for attenuators segment?

What are the major trends followed in Monolithic Microwave IC Market across different regions?

Who are the key Monolithic Microwave IC companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading Monolithic Microwave IC companies in market?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Monolithic Microwave IC penetration and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Monolithic Microwave IC for various applications in various industries

Notable developments going on in Monolithic Microwave IC industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2020 (actual) and 2029 (forecast)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4vnfh