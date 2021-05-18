English Danish





















18 May 2021

Dear Sirs

Major shareholder announcement – Massachusetts Financial Services Company

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 12 May 2021 Sydbank was informed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company that as at 7 May 2021, Massachusetts Financial Services Company through directly and indirect holdings has at its disposal 4.95% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.

Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive





