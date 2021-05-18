Company Announcement No 09/2021
|18 May 2021
Major shareholder announcement – Massachusetts Financial Services Company
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 12 May 2021 Sydbank was informed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company that as at 7 May 2021, Massachusetts Financial Services Company through directly and indirect holdings has at its disposal 4.95% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.
