Major shareholder announcement – Massachusetts Financial Services Company

Company Announcement No 09/2021		Peberlyk 4
18 May 2021 

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 12 May 2021 Sydbank was informed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company that as at 7 May 2021, Massachusetts Financial Services Company through directly and indirect holdings has at its disposal 4.95% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.

Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive
        
        

