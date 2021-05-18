Asia Pacific concentrated solar power market size to grow substantially during 2021-2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned analysts, Asia Pacific concentrated solar power market size is estimated to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. Research findings state that large scale grid integration of renewable sources coupled with growing emphasis on sustainable development are stimulating the industry growth.

The report splits the market into various segments on the basis of capacity, storage type, and technology gamut. Furthermore, it also comprises of an in-depth study along with revenue and growth rate forecasts of the business vertical across the key geographies, namely, China, India, and Australia. Additionally, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the maneuvers applied by leading players to cope with the sudden shifts in market trends are also included in the report.

Furthermore, increased interest of energy generation companies in solar power generation, growing investments aimed at carbon emission reduction, and government initiatives promoting the use of green energy plants are enhancing the industry outlook.

Elaborating on the latest developments, the inevitable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been mainly observed in the supply chain, as well as production schedules. However, the growth of the construction industry is projected to sway stakeholder opinions in favor of the Asia Pacific concentrated solar power market.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, adoption of advanced technologies such as two-axis tracking that is capable of amplifying operational efficiency and reducing longer production time is expected to enhance the industry growth.

Market fragmentation overview:

Based on technology gamut, the market is classified into parabolic trough, power tower and linear fresnel reflector. Power technology based concentrated solar power is anticipated to record demand owing to its sophisticated attributes such as its innate ability to secure high thermal energy storage and greater operating temperatures.

By capacity, the industry is categorized into <50 MW, 50-100MW, and >100 MW capacity variants. Concentrated solar power plants with greater than100 MW capacity are anticipated to see significant demand during the forecast period, creditable to increased investments by industry players who prefer large capacity power plants for the production of high temperature steam, electricity as well as heat storage technology.

Moving on to storage type, Asia Pacific concentrated solar power market is split into with storage and without storage segments. Concentrated solar power plants with storage are anticipated to witness a remarkable demand, due to lower levelized cost of electricity and high capacity utilization factor.

Geographical Scope:

China is anticipated to account for a substantial portion of Asia Pacific concentrated solar power market share during the forecast period. The growth can largely be credited to rising investments in sustainable development by major players as well as new entrants.

Asia Pacific Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Technology Gamut (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

Parabolic Trough

Power Tower

Linear Fresnel Reflector

Asia Pacific Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Capacity (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

Less than 50 MW

50 to 100 MW

Greater than 100 MW

Asia Pacific Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Storage Type (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

With Storage

Without Storage

Asia Pacific Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Geographical Terrain (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

China

India

Australia

Asia Pacific Concentrated Solar Power Market, By Competitive Scope (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

Abengoa Solar

TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH

Acciona, S.A.

GE Renewable Energy

Enel Green Power S.p.A.

Suntrace GmbH

Shams Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.

BrightSource Energy, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Chiyoda Corp.

