Maine-based education organization adds marketing and communications professionals to staff

Surry, Maine, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Humane Education (IHE), a Maine-based nonprofit that offers teaching programs, training, and resources to promote humane education—a philosophy aimed at helping youth become more engaged and prepared problem-solvers—recently added two new employees to its staff.

Holly Rodriguez, an award-winning journalist who has written extensively on educational inequity, has joined IHE as an advancement and communications specialist. In this newly created position, Rodriguez’s responsibilities will include communicating with the organization’s audiences to increase awareness about IHE’s humane education graduate programs and free resources for teachers.

Drawing on her experience working with other nonprofits on fundraising efforts and media engagement, Rodriguez will also work to bolster the organization’s efforts to bring more opportunities to under-resourced schools and increase enrollment in IHE’s graduate programs and Solutionary Micro-credential Program.

Jess Giglio joins the IHE team as its marketing and social media specialist—another newly-created position. Drawing on her extensive experience in marketing, fundraising, and community engagement, Giglio will create marketing and social media strategies aimed at boosting enrollment in the organization’s online graduate programs (offered in partnership with Antioch University New England).

She will also work to increase awareness around IHE’s Solutionary Micro-credential Program, a resource for teachers wanting to reinforce their curricula with solutionary-focused, problem-based learning—a concept that empowers students to engage in systems thinking, ethical analysis, and real-world problem-solving.

“We are thrilled to add two new dedicated team members to our organization and expand our reach in Maine and beyond,” said Zoe Weil, IHE’s co-founder and president. “The pandemic has revealed educational inequities and deepening polarization that can and must be addressed through new approaches to schooling. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, we see the educational landscape poised to adopt real-world, solutionary-focused learning and collaboration as a powerful means to ensure that students are prepared to address the challenges they face in their communities and world.”

For more information, contact Holly Rodriguez at holly@humaneeducation.org.



Institute for Humane Education

Celebrating its 25th year, the Institute for Humane Education provides free humane education resources and professional development for teachers, as well as online graduate programs through Antioch University. These educational offerings address the interconnected issues of human rights, environmental sustainability, and animal protection to help create a world where all people, animals, and nature can thrive.

IHE's goal is to prepare people (and especially youth in schools) to be “solutionaries,”— people with the knowledge, skills, and motivation to collaboratively solve problems in their communities and in the world. Solutionaries identify inhumane, unsustainable, and unjust systems and then develop solutions that are healthy and equitable for everyone.

IHE president, Zoe Weil, is considered a pioneer in the comprehensive humane education movement, having created IHE’s graduate programs and acclaimed workshops. She writes a blog, “Becoming a Solutionary,” for Psychology Today; regularly appears on podcasts, radio and television; and is a frequent keynote speaker at educational and other conferences. The author of seven books, she has given six TEDx talks. The second edition of her latest book, "The World Becomes What We Teach," will be available in June. Learn more about IHE by visiting: www.humaneeducation.org