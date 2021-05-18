Global Nanomaterials Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring BASF, Bayer and Chasm Technologies Among Others

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomaterials Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nanomaterials market accounted for US$ 10.34 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 38.17 Bn by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Increasing applications of nanomaterials and on-going research and development for developing new and advanced materials are factors bolstering the growth of nanomaterials market. The combination of factors including excellent physio-chemical properties of nanomaterials, financial support from government organizations, and rising application of these materials in healthcare, and automotive among others are driving the demand of nanomaterials market globally. The rapidly growing nanotechnology and nanoscience domain are also having a positive influence on the growth of the global nanomaterials market. Apart from this the growing use of nanomedicines in the healthcare industry and emerging applications in electronics industry are further boosting the nanomaterials market growth.



Additionally, increasing availability of various methods and tools to synthesize nanomaterials such as covalent synthesis, and self-assembly among others are enhancing the market growth. The benefits offered by nanomaterials include high surface to volume ratio, high porosity, and enhanced physio-chemical properties among others. However, factors such as high cost of nanomaterials and stringent environmental regulations may hamper the growth of the market.



Type Analysis



Carbon-based segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Based on product, the nanomaterials market is classified into carbon-based (nanotubes, fullerenes, and grapheme), metal based (silver, gold, nickel, and quantum dots), dendrimers (nanoclay and nanocellulose), and composites segments. Carbon-based segment dominated the global nanomaterials market. This can be attributed with the various benefits offered by it including high strength, light weight, flexibility, and durability among others. In addition, the rising application of carbon-based materials in various industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive among others for making air frame structure, and engine parts etc. are proliferating the nanomaterials market growth.



In contrast, composites segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is due to their wide applications including catalysts, metal semiconductor junctions, and optical sensors among others.



Regional Analysis



Rising foreign investments to bolster the growth in Asia Pacific region



In 2020, North America region dominated the global nanomaterials market and contributed a share of more than 30% of revenue generated worldwide. The major share of which comes from the US which held the largest market in North America with a share of more than 80%. This can be associated with, large application and use of nanotechnology in various end-use industries including electronics, healthcare and chemical among others.



In contrast, Asia Pacific region is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Owing to the rising demand of nanotechnology, increasing spending by organizations towards research and development in the region, and support from government among others. For instance, in 2021, BASF a leading nanotechnology company spend almost Euros 2.03 Bn in research and development activities. The increasing demand of specialty materials in the region and rapidly growing industries such as energy, healthcare, and construction among other in countries including China, and India among others are proliferating the growth of nanomaterials market. The nanomaterials market is led by Japan in the Asia Pacific region followed by China, India and South Korea. This can be attributed to Japan being technological hub with highest consumption of electronic products.

Key Industry Development:

In January 2020, Cabot Corporation announced its plan to acquire Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd. A leading carbon nanotube producer. Though this acquisition Cabot Corporation strengthens its position in batteries market especially in Asia Pacific region.

In October 2018, Cabot Corporation announced the acquisition of NSCC Carbon Co. Ltd. From Nippon Steel Carbon Company Ltd. This acquisition is expected to enhance the company's production capacity as well as extend its product portfolio.

Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis for each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 to be the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



The current report also comprehends qualitative and qualitative market valuation factors such as key market drivers, market trends, restraints and opportunities that gives a better market understanding of the overall nanomaterials market. Additionally, the global report also comprises graphical representation of competitive landscape based on their market initiatives and strategies, product portfolio and business strengths.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the nanomaterials market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the nanomaterials market?

Which is largest regional market for nanomaterials?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa?

Worldwide market value of the nanomaterials market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global nanomaterials market growth?

Who are the leading manufacturers in the nanomaterials market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Nanomaterials Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2020

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Nanomaterials Market, by Type , 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Carbon-based

4.2.1. Nanotubes

4.2.2. Fullerenes

4.2.3. Graphene

4.3. Metal based

4.3.1. Silver

4.3.2. Gold

4.3.3. Nickel

4.3.4. Quantum Dots

4.4. Dendrimers

4.4.1. Nanoclay

4.4.2. Nanocellulose

4.5. Composites



5. Global Nanomaterials Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Industrial & Manufacturing

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Aerospace & Defense

5.5. Healthcare

5.6. Energy

5.7. Paints & Coatings

5.8. Electronics & Consumer Goods

5.9. Others (Personal Care)



6. North America Nanomaterials Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe Nanomaterials Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia Pacific Nanomaterials Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of the World Nanomaterials Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Ahlstrom

10.2. BASF SE

10.3. Bayer AG

10.4. Chasm Technologies Ltd.

10.5. CNANO Technologies Ltd.

10.6. Cabot Corporation

10.7. Elmarco

10.8. Finetex ENE

10.9. Glonatech SA

10.10. Kuraray

10.11. Nanocyl SA

10.12. Nanoviricides

10.13. Sumitomo

10.14. Showa Denko

10.15. Zyvex Technologies.

