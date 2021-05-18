United States Vegetable Puree Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $9.36 Billion by 2028 - Tomato Puree Held the Largest Revenue Share of 44.1% in 2020

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Vegetable Puree Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. vegetable puree market size is expected to reach USD 9.36 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing preference for healthy and vegan food is expected to be a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Today, consumers are more inclined toward food items that can easily be prepared and consumed.



Hectic work schedules are compelling people to opt for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products and products that are easy to cook and take the least amount of time to prepare. These consumer food preferences are propelling the demand for vegetable puree in the U.S. market.



Tomato puree held the largest revenue share of 44.1% in 2020. Excellent nutritional properties, coupled with the high antioxidant content, are propelling the demand for tomato puree. Moreover, it is one of the versatile products that is widely used in multiple cuisines as a key ingredient. These trends are anticipated to maintain the growth of the tomato puree segment in the U.S. market over the forecast period.



Bakery emerged as the second-largest application segment for vegetable puree in 2020. Customers are increasingly shifting toward healthy bakery options made with healthy ingredients, including vegetables. Key players in the bakery industry are launching vegetable- and fruit-packed bakery products in order to attract more health-conscious and eco-friendly customers.



For instance, in January 2021, Nature's Bakery announced the launch of baked bars loaded with vegetables and fruits under the brand name Baked-Ins in the U.S. market. The bars are made from whole grains, oats, and fruits and vegetables like sweet potatoes, kale, carrots, and apples. Such products are opening new avenues for vegetable puree in the bakery segment. The U.S. market for vegetable puree is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small- and medium-sized players.



U.S. Vegetable Puree Market Report Highlights

By product, the tomato puree segment held the largest revenue share of 44.1% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The widespread application of tomato puree in the preparation of sauces and dips for pizza, pasta, soups, stews, and other dishes is driving the segment.

The pumpkin puree product segment is projected to register the second-fastest CAGR in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2028. Pumpkin puree is one of the most versatile purees that can be incorporated into dishes, such as pancakes, oatmeal, muffins, pasta, cakes, snacks, pudding, and beverages.

The beverages application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020 owing to the rising demand for healthy drinks in the U.S. market.

The baby food application segment is expected to register the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Baby nutrition is an important field that the food sector is particularly focusing on after the sudden outbreak of the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Vegetable Puree Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Vegetable Puree Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7. Roadmap of U.S. Vegetable Puree Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. Vegetable Puree Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Tomato

5.3. Spinach

5.4. Broccoli

5.5. Carrot

5.6. Pumpkin

5.7. Bell Pepper

5.8. Beetroot



Chapter 6. U.S. Vegetable Puree Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Beverages

6.3. Bakery

6.4. Snacks

6.5. Baby Food

6.6. Desserts

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2020



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Dohler

Grunewald International

Dennick FruitSource, LLC

Les vergers Boiron

SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

F&S Produce Co, Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated (Kerr Concentrates)

Encore Fruit Marketing, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c8i30