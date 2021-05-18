Stellantis, Foxconn to Develop Breakthrough Digital Cockpits and Personalized Connected Services with Mobile Drive Joint Venture

Mobile Drive, with investments from both Foxconn and Stellantis, will accelerate go-to-market timelines for the most advanced in-car and connected-car technologies in the industry

Mobile Drive brings together expertise in consumer innovations from the sustainable mobility and advanced electronics industries

Joint venture will competitively bid for global vehicle program contracts with Stellantis and other auto industry companies





Amsterdam, Taipei, May 18, 2021 - Stellantis NV (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) ("Stellantis") and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (“Foxconn”) (TPE: 2317), together with its subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd., (“FIH”) (HKG:2038), today announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50/50 voting rights joint venture aimed at accelerating development timelines to bring innovative in-vehicle user experiences enabled by advanced consumer electronics, HMI interfaces and services that will exceed customer expectations.

Mobile Drive will combine Stellantis’ global vehicle design and engineering expertise with Foxconn’s global development in the rapidly changing software and hardware realms of smartphones and consumer electronics. The combination will position Mobile Drive at the forefront of global efforts to deliver a new frontier of in-cabin information and entertainment capabilities, seamlessly connected inside and outside the vehicles in which they are installed.

“Today, there’s something that matters just as much as beautiful design or innovative technology, it’s how the features inside our vehicles improve the lives of our customers,” said Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis. “Software is a strategic move for our industry and Stellantis intends to lead with Mobile Drive, a company that will enable the swift development of connectivity features and services that mark the next great evolution of our industry, just as electrification technology has.”

“The vehicles of the future will be increasingly software driven and software defined. Customers today and, in the future, demand and expect ever increasing software driven and creative solutions to connect the drivers and passengers with the vehicle inside and out. Mobile Drive will meet and exceed these expectations with teams of designers and software and hardware engineers,” said Chairman Young Liu at Foxconn. “This is a natural extension of Foxconn’s global leadership in the development and application of smart technologies to improve the quality of life of consumers around the world.”

All development by Mobile Drive will be co-owned by Stellantis and Foxconn. The Netherlands-based joint venture will operate as an automotive supplier, competitively bidding to supply software solutions and related hardware for Stellantis and other interested automakers.

"Leveraging Foxconn’s extensive knowledge of user experience and software development in mobile ecosystems, Mobile Drive will offer the disruptive smart cockpit solution that will seamlessly integrate the automobile into the driver’s mobile-centric lifestyle,” Calvin Chih, Chief Executive Officer at FIH.

“With this partnership, we will push the boundaries in connected car technology and bring immersive experiences yet to be imagined,” said Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer at Stellantis. “Mobile Drive ultimately gives us the agility we need to provide the digital experience of the future at the speed our customers demand.”

Mobile Drive will focus on infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform development with software innovations expected to include artificial intelligence-based applications, 5G communication, upgraded over-the-air services, e-commerce opportunities and smart cockpit integrations.

Foxconn and Stellantis previously partnered in the development of the Airflow Vision design concept, displayed at CES®, the world's most influential technology event. The concept demonstrated the thinking of both companies in a next-generation of premium transportation and user experience.

About Foxconn

Established in Taiwan in 1974, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (“Foxconn”) (TPE: 2317) is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer. Foxconn is also the leading technological solution provider and it continuously leverages its expertise in software and hardware to integrate its unique manufacturing systems with emerging technologies. To learn more, visit www.honhai.com.

About FIH

A subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry and a leader in the worldwide mobile device industry, FIH offers vertically integrated, end-to-end design, development, and manufacturing services spanning handsets, mobile and wireless communication devices and consumer electronics products. Moving into the internet era, FIH leveraged its core strengths in hardware and software to enter the 5G, AI, IoT and IoV (Internet of Vehicle) fields, building a full internet and mobile ecosystem.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.









STELLANTIS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, these forward-looking statements include statements regarding future financial performance and the expectations of the combined group (the “Group”) resulting from the merger of FCA and Groupe PSA as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on the Group’s current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of the Group to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the Group’s ability to expand certain of its brands globally; its ability to offer innovative, attractive products; its ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of the Group’s defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute the Group’s business plans and improve their businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in the Group’s vehicles; the Group’s ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; the risk that the operations of Groupe PSA and FCA will not be integrated successfully and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and the Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the Group and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the Group’s financial results, are included in FCA’s reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including the registration statement on Form F-4 that was declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2020), the AFM and CONSOB and PSA’s filings with the AMF.

