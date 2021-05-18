Global Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow Report 2021-2035

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2021, provides Neuropathic Pain epidemiology, demographics, and patient flow. The data is presented by Pharma G7 countries including the US, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Japan.



The research provides population data to characterize Neuropathic Pain patients, history of the disease at the population level (Neuropathic Pain prevalence, Neuropathic Pain incidence) and at the clinical level (from diagnosis to treated patients). It also helps to identify patient sub-groups (age, gender, sub-groups) to understand targeted population for research and development, commercialization.



Research scope:

Neuropathic Pain patient flow: Neuropathic Pain prevalence, diagnosed, and drug-treated patients

Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, G7 Countries

Demographics: Neuropathic Pain patients by age group, gender

Forecast: Neuropathic Pain epidemiology forecast to 2035

The data from this research will help executives:

Establish basis for Neuropathic Pain market sizing, assessing market potential, and developing drug forecast models

Identify Neuropathic Pain patients segments through age groups, gender, and disease sub-types

Develop Neuropathic Pain population-based health management frameworks

Evaluate Neuropathic Pain market opportunities, identify target patient population

Align marketing decisions with the Neuropathic Pain target population

Communicate leadership and health authorities about your Neuropathic Pain target patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology

2. Neuropathic Pain Patients Definition

3. US Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

4. Germany Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

5. France Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

6. Italy Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

7. Spain Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

8. UK Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

9. Europe Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

10. Japan Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow

11. Global Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow



