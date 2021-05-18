Amdocs’ BriteBill Modernizes and Streamlines BT Group’s Customer Billing

ST. LOUIS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that BT, one of the world’s leading communications services companies, has implemented Amdocs’ BriteBill billing communications platform. BriteBill has empowered the BT Group, including mobile brand EE, to customize billing communications for customers with an engaging design and the flexibility to personalize with recommendations for relevant new services or notify customers if a promotional contract period is coming to an end. Together, Amdocs and BT Group are delivering clear, easy-to-understand billing communications that are personalized and give greater clarity to customers.



The project, which produces tens of millions of bills for customers each month both digitally and on paper, has transformed the presentation of BT & EE’s bills. The bills’ easy-to-understand itemization provides a visually engaging view of all charges, with explanations for any new changes. This has reduced calls to BT Group’s call centers and supported company initiatives and offerings, such as the provision of free mobile data to NHS workers during the pandemic.

“As providing excellent customer service is central to BT Group’s business, it’s important to communicate with our customers in the most effective way possible,” said a BT spokesman. “This means providing billing communications that are engaging and provide a clear representation of the customer’s services. We are delighted to have chosen and implemented Amdocs BriteBill’s customer billing platform, and the results are speaking for themselves.”

“Determining the most effective monetization relationships with customers is key for providing leading customer service and growing loyalty,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “We are proud to be working alongside BT Group to provide a superior billing communications system to its tens of millions of customers across the United Kingdom.”

About Amdocs

At Amdocs, we enrich lives and progress society. With our creativity and technology, we help make a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees serve the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 80 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 12, 2021.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul Campbell

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552

E-mail: paul@babelpr.com