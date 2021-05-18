Global roofing materials market share to surge at 4% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to estimates by expert analysts, global roofing materials market size was worth USD 115 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4% over 2020-2027. This growth is credited to numerous housing infrastructure development projects backed by government funding in developing economies.

The report scrutinizes the worldwide roofing materials industry space with regards to product terrain, and application scope. Revenue share accounted by each segment as well as their contribution towards market growth over the forecast period are elaborated. Moreover, the business scenario across various regions, and major players operating in these geographies are expounded upon to present a comprehensive take on competitive landscape of the market.

Notably, roofing materials are used to strengthen and protect the structure from above. These materials include metals and silicate and should meet the technical and economical standards.

Introduction of favorable credit schemes for residential construction, in consort with rapid urbanization and industrialization will act as stimulants for worldwide roofing materials market.

On the downside, metal roofing materials are dearly, which along with requirement of skilled workforce act as restraints for the overall industry outlook.

Elaborating on market segmentations:

Speaking of product terrain, global roofing materials industry is categorized into metal roof, plastic roof, concrete & clay tiles, asphalt shingles, and others. Expert verbatim claims that metal roof segment accounted for 23.6% market share in 2019, owing to product properties like longer lifespan, and superior fire resistance. Meanwhile, plastic roof segment is reckoned to record a y-o-y growth rate of 2% over the forecast period, pertaining to low maintenance, and easy installation.

Moving on application spectrum, the marketplace is fragmented into non-residential, and residential. Among these, worldwide roofing materials industry share from residential application was 50% in terms of revenue in 2019.

Summarizing regional framework:

As per credible report, North America, led by the United States, is poised to dominate the global roofing materials market forecast over 2020-2027, on account of escalating demand for office spaces, and upsurge in construction of residential properties.

Parallelly, Asia Pacific industry size is projected to grow significantly over the analysis timeframe, attributable to swift industrialization, alongside speedy housing infrastructure development.

Global Roofing Materials Market Product Gamut (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Metal Roof

Plastic Roof

Concrete & Clay Tiles

Asphalt Shingles

Others

Global Roofing Materials Market Application Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Non-Residential

Residential

Global Roofing Materials Market Geographic Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Japan

Australia

India

China

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

Italy

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Rest of EU

Rest of the World

Global Roofing Materials Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

TAMKO Building Products LLC

Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP (Etex)

Johns Manville Corp.

Braas Monier Building Group

Boral Ltd.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Owens Corning

CertainTeed

GAF Materials Corporation

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Roofing Materials Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Roofing Materials Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Roofing Materials Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Roofing Materials Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Roofing Materials Market Dynamics

3.1. Roofing Materials Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Roofing Materials Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Roofing Materials Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Roofing Materials Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Roofing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Roofing Materials Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Asphalt Shingles

5.4.2. Concrete and clay tiles

5.4.3. Plastic Roof

5.4.4. Metal Roof

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Roofing Materials Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Roofing Materials Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Roofing Materials Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Roofing Materials Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Residential

6.4.2. Non-Residential

Chapter 7. Global Roofing Materials Market, Regional Analysis

