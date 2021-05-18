Flair Airlines Launches New Mobile App

English French

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier, has launched a new mobile application to improve the passenger experience. From trip planning to in-flight entertainment, the new app enhances the entire experience for passengers seeking affordable, convenient travel options.



Available on both Android and iOS platforms, the new Flair mobile app enhances the process of booking and managing the travel experience with speed and ease of use. The app marks the beginning of a multi-year plan to bring new and exciting features and capabilities to Flair’s customers and can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.FlairMobileApp

App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/flair-travel-app/id1524339766

“As non-essential travel begins to return this summer, Flair has been preparing to meet the needs of our customers who demand travel that is affordable, easy, and green,” says Sarah Riches, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Experience. “The mobile app is an important step for our passengers which simplifies many of the travel processes while removing physical touch points and reducing printed materials. As Flair grows to 50 aircraft in the coming years, the app provides the features our customers expect in making travel easy and affordable.”

Features of the new Flair mobile app

The new app is designed with simplicity and ease of use at its heart and features beautiful graphics inspired by some of Canada’s best-loved landmarks.

Customers will be able to manage their own accounts within the app to allow for faster booking and boarding. Individual information is safely stored within the app and used for expedited booking, check-in, boarding, and in-flight experience.

The app can also be used to make booking changes and updates to itineraries with the new Manage My Booking module.

Once onboard the aircraft, customers will be able to access our brand new in-flight entertainment which includes short films from the National Film Board of Canada, behind-the-scenes videos, destination information and games.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 19 cities across Canada. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com

Media inquiries, please contact:

Jamina Kotak

780.887.9209

Jamina.kotak@flyflair.com

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc2e08a1-ae1b-475c-b7d9-60b80ecf9c9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63877084-e7b7-4187-ac3a-252137f51751