Global Sterilization Services Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

New York, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sterilization Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033010/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Contract Sterilization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sterilization Validation segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
- The Sterilization Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$864.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Amcor
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Centurion Medical Products (Medline)
- COSMED Group
- Cretex Companies
- E - Beam Services, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.
- Medistri SA
- Redditch Medical (Entaco Ltd)
- Stryker Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033010/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract
Sterilization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Contract Sterilization by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Sterilization
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Validation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Sterilization Validation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Validation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Pharma & Biotech Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Medical Device Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethylene Oxide
(EtO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Ethylene Oxide (EtO) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethylene Oxide (EtO) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Steam by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Steam by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Steam by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Electron Beam
Radiation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Electron Beam Radiation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Electron Beam Radiation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Gamma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Gamma by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Gamma by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Sterilization Methods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Sterilization Methods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sterilization
Methods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Contract Sterilization and
Sterilization Validation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Contract Sterilization and Sterilization
Validation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Sterilization and Sterilization Validation for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other
End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical
Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and
Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam,
Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron
Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services by
Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and
Other Sterilization Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Contract Sterilization and
Sterilization Validation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Contract Sterilization and Sterilization
Validation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contract Sterilization and Sterilization Validation for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other
End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical
Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and
Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam,
Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron
Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma
and Other Sterilization Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Contract Sterilization and
Sterilization Validation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Contract Sterilization and Sterilization
Validation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contract Sterilization and Sterilization Validation for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other
End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical
Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and
Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam,
Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron
Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma
and Other Sterilization Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Contract Sterilization and
Sterilization Validation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Contract Sterilization and Sterilization
Validation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contract Sterilization and Sterilization Validation for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other
End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical
Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and
Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam,
Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron
Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma
and Other Sterilization Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Contract Sterilization and
Sterilization Validation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Contract Sterilization and Sterilization
Validation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contract Sterilization and Sterilization Validation for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other
End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical
Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and
Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam,
Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron
Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma
and Other Sterilization Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Contract Sterilization and
Sterilization Validation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Contract Sterilization and Sterilization
Validation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contract Sterilization and Sterilization Validation for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other
End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical
Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and
Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam,
Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron
Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma
and Other Sterilization Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Contract Sterilization and
Sterilization Validation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Contract Sterilization and Sterilization
Validation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contract Sterilization and Sterilization Validation for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other
End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical
Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical Device
Companies and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam,
Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Sterilization Services
by Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron
Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization
Services by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron Beam
Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Contract Sterilization and
Sterilization Validation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Contract Sterilization and Sterilization
Validation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contract Sterilization and Sterilization Validation for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other
End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical
Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and
Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam,
Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron
Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma
and Other Sterilization Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Contract Sterilization and
Sterilization Validation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Contract Sterilization and Sterilization
Validation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Sterilization and Sterilization Validation for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other
End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Pharma & Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical
Device Companies and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Other End-Uses, Medical Device Companies and
Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam,
Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Sterilization Method - Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron
Beam Radiation, Gamma and Other Sterilization Methods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services by
Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ethylene Oxide (EtO), Steam, Electron Beam Radiation, Gamma and
Other Sterilization Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sterilization
Services by Service Type - Contract Sterilization and
Sterilization Validation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Sterilization Services by
Service Type - Contract Sterilization and Sterilization
Validation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sterilization Services
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033010/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________