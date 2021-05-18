Global $27.73 Billion Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is expected to grow from $17.09 billion in 2020 to $21.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $27.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Major players in the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market are Guerdon Modular Buildings, ATCO, Laing O'Rourke, Red Sea International Company, Vinci Construction Grands Projets, Bouygues Construction, Skanska AB, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG, Algeco, Katerra.



The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market consists of sales revenue earned by companies that are engaged in the construction of multifamily modular and prefabricated homes. Modular construction is a process wherein units are built and inspected offsite in a manufacturing facility while podium, foundation, and infrastructure are built onsite. This method is used to increase housing production by accelerating construction time and reducing construction costs.



The benefits associated with modular construction is projected to contribute to the growth of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market. There are multiple advantages offered by modular and factory-built housing such as cost and time saving, reducing material wastage, assembly-line quality control, reduced strain on the site neighbourhood, and construction safety.

According to the Modular Construction for Multifamily Affordable Housing report published in February 2018, the manufacturers report 20% of cost-saving and 40-50% of time-saving along with the reduced cost for on-site labor and construction materials.

Therefore, advantages associated with the modular and prefabricated construction are anticipated to increase the focus of multinational construction companies on modular housing construction, generating higher revenue for the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market during the forecast period.



Initiatives by governments across countries to promote sustainable buildings and wastage reduction along with mandating the use of modular and prefabricated systems is a major trend shaping the growth of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market.

According to The Building and Construction Authority (BCA), a Singapore government agency website, the Singapore government mandated Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) acceptance framework to be used at development sites. PPVC suppliers and manufacturers are instructed to ensure that their PPVC systems and in-built bathrooms meet the PPVC performance requirements. Thus, the rising government initiatives to promote green buildings and the use of modular housing is expected to remain a key trend for the industry.



The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market covered in this report is segmented by type into permanent, relocatable, and by material into steel, precast concrete, wood, plastic, others.



The transportation of prefabricated and huge structures along with the weight restrictions imposed by several country governments is predicted to limit the growth of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market during the period. Trucking modules and shipping them over long distances is a major challenge faced by the modular and prefabricated housing construction companies. Moreover, weight restrictions imposed by governments are expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forthcoming years. For instance, the Washington State Department of Transportation guide lists the criteria for determining the maximum weight of the truck. This scenario is projected to serve as a major challenge for industry players in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Characteristics



3. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction



5. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Permanent

Relocatable

6.2. Global Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Steel

Precast Concrete

Wood

Plastic

Others

7. Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Guerdon Modular Buildings

ATCO

Laing O'Rourke

Red Sea International Company

VINCI Construction Grands Projets

Bouygues Construction

Skanska AB

KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG

Algeco

Katerra

Lendlease Corporation

Blokable Inc.

ConXtech, Inc.

Cover Construction (Ross) Ltd.

nHouse Ltd.

Connect Homes

Blu Homes Inc.

PopUp House

Cube Haus

Kiss House

Plant Prefab,Inc.

Blokable

Revolution Precrafted Properties Limited

