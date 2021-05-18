Global Sterility Indicators Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

New York, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sterility Indicators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033009/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020-2027. Biological, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$776.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $196.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR

- The Sterility Indicators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$196.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$285 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

3m Company

Anderson Products, Inc

Cantel Medical Corporation

Cardinal Health

Getinge Ab

gke-GmbH

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Matachana Group

Mesa Laboratories

PMS

Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc

Steris plc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033009/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Biological by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratories /

Research Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratories /

Research Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Companies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Medical Device Companies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Heat by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Heat by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Heat by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Temperature

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Low Temperature by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Temperature by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Filtration by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Sterilization Methods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Sterilization Methods

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sterilization

Methods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by Type -

Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research

Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies

and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical

Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,

Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature,

Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and

Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization

Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological

and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research

Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies

and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical

Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,

Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature,

Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and

Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization

Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research

Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies

and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical

Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,

Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature,

Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and

Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization

Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research

Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies

and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical

Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,

Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature,

Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and

Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization

Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological

and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research

Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies

and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical

Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,

Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature,

Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and

Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization

Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological

and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research

Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies

and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical

Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,

Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature,

Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and

Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization

Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological

and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research

Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies

and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical

Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,

Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature,

Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and

Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization

Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological

and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research

Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies

and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical

Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,

Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature,

Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and

Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization

Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by Type -

Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research

Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies

and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical

Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,

Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature,

Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and

Other Sterilization Methods Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators by

Sterilization Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration and Other Sterilization

Methods for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Type - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

Type - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological

and Chemical for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research

Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies

and Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Sterility Indicators by

End-Use - Clinical Laboratories / Research Centers, Other

End-Uses, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical

Device Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sterility Indicators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical

Laboratories / Research Centers, Other End-Uses, Hospitals,

Pharmaceutical Companies and Medical Device Companies for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sterility

Indicators by Sterilization Method - Heat, Low Temperature,

Filtration and Other Sterilization Methods - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033009/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________