Global Silver (Demand, Supply & Production) Market Report 2021-2025 with Profiles of Glencore, Polymetal International, Fresnillo, Pan American Silver, First Majestic Silver & Asahi Refining

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silver Market (Demand, Supply & Production): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silver demand is expected to reach 1,155 million ounces in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.98%, for the time period of 2021-2025. While the silver supply is likely to be recorded as 1,062 million ounces in 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 1.26%, during 2021-2025.

The factors such as rising sales of jewellery & silverware, growing demand for solar photovoltaic, rising use of silver oxide batteries, increasing manufacturing of electrical equipment and expansion of dental services would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by volatile prices of silver and environmental impact of silver nanoparticles.

A few notable trends may include rising use of silver in auto industry, growing consumption of silver nanoparticles and upsurge in the silver consumption in the U.S.



The silver market is emerging gradually over years and securing its position in financial markets in the modern economy. Given its size and liquidity, silver is clearly becoming a monetary asset for investors.

Further, the expanding range of application is making silver highly demanded across various end industries. Silver is massively used in industries like jewellery & silverware, electrical & electronics, photovoltaics, brazing alloys and photography.



The fastest growing regional market was North America due to the massive consumption of silver across various end industries. It was followed by Central & South America as of the emerging regions in the silver market due to the increase in exploration activities for the silver production. However, the market growth has been hampered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as it has caused severe disruption across various industries, which eventually halted the silver consumption globally.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global silver market.

The major regional markets (North America, Central & South America, Asia, CIS, Europe, Oceania and Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Glencore, Polymetal International, Fresnillo, Pan American Silver, First Majestic Silver and Asahi Refining) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Silver Manufacturers

Supply Chain Partners

End Users (Automotive, Jewellery & Silverware, Solar Energy, E&E, etc.)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Chemical Properties of Silver

1.3 Uses of Silver by End-Industries

1.4 Silver Nanoparticles



2. COVID-19 Impact

2.1 Decline in Silver Production

2.2 Downfall in Demand for Silver Jewellery

2.3 Impact on Average Prices for Silver



3. Global Market

3.1 Global Silver Demand

3.2 Global Silver Demand Forecast

3.3 Global Silver Demand by End-Industries

3.3.1 Global Jewellery & Silverware Silver Demand

3.3.2 Global Jewellery & Silverware Silver Demand Forecast

3.3.3 Global Electrical & Electronics Silver Demand

3.3.4 Global Electrical & Electronics Silver Demand Forecast

3.3.5 Global Photovoltaic Silver Demand

3.3.6 Global Photovoltaic Silver Demand Forecast

3.3.7 Global Brazing Alloys Silver Demand

3.3.8 Global Brazing Alloys Silver Demand Forecast

3.3.9 Global Photography Silver Demand

3.3.10 Global Photography Silver Demand Forecast

3.3.11 Global Physical Investment Silver Demand

3.3.12 Global Physical Investment Silver Demand Forecast

3.4 Global Silver Supply

3.5 Global Silver Supply Forecast

3.6 Global Silver Mine Production

3.7 Global Silver Mine Production by Source Metal

3.7.1 Global Silver Mine Production by Lead/Zinc

3.7.2 Global Primary Silver Mine Production

3.7.3 Global Silver Mine Production by Copper

3.7.4 Global Silver Mine Production by Gold

3.8 Global Silver Mine Production by Regions



4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Silver Mine Production

4.2 Central & South America

4.2.2 Central & South America Silver Mine Production

4.3 Asia

4.3.1 Asia Silver Mine Production

4.4 CIS

4.4.1 CIS Silver Mine Production

4.5 Europe

4.5.1 Europe Silver Mine Production

4.6 Oceania

4.6.1 Oceania Silver Mine Production

4.7 Africa

4.7.1 Africa Silver Mine Production



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Sales of Jewellery & Silverware

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Solar Photovoltaic

5.1.3 Rising Use of Silver Oxide Batteries

5.1.4 Increasing Manufacturing of Electrical Equipment

5.1.5 Expansion of Dental Services

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Use of Silver in Auto Sector

5.2.2 Growing Consumption of Silver Nanoparticles

5.2.3 Upsurge in Silver Consumption in the U.S.

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Volatile Prices of Silver

5.3.2 Environmental Impacts of Silver Nanoparticles



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Glencore

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Polymetal International

7.3 Fresnillo

7.4 Pan American Silver

7.5 First Majestic Silver

7.6 Asahi Refining

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2bidf