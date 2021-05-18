CENTOGENE Appoints Michael Motz as Chief Commercial Officer, Pharmaceuticals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Motz as Chief Commercial Officer, Pharmaceuticals, who will join the company on June 1, 2021.

Dr. Michael Motz is an entrepreneur and executive with over 25 years of industry experience and has held positions of increasing responsibility in both biotech and pharmaceutical companies during his career. He concluded several large transactions, licensing (in- and out-), and acquisitions with EU and U.S. based life science companies, on both the buy side and the sell side. His experiences have also allowed him to gain expert knowledge in drug discovery and development for rare diseases, such as lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs) and certain rare bone disorders.

“Michael brings a rare blend of deal-making experience and scientific know-how to CENTOGENE´s executive leadership team. His proven track record of developing business strategies and forming successful partnerships to advance innovation in various disease areas is an ideal fit with CENTOGENE. Michael will be instrumental in harnessing CENTOGENE’s unique Bio/Databank to transform drug discovery and development for genetic hereditary diseases,” said Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of CENTOGENE.

Dr. Michael Motz holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, obtained under the supervision of renowned human geneticist Prof. Dr. h.c. Svante Pääbo. Before joining CENTOGENE, Michael was in leadership positions at several pharma and biotech companies, such as LION Bioscience AG, ALTANA Pharma, Sandoz, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Zealand Pharma. Most recently, he was Entrepreneur in Residence at BB Pureos Bioventures in Zurich, Switzerland.

“I am thrilled to be joining CENTOGENE and to be able to leverage the full capabilities of the Company’s powerful multiomics platform, with its unprecedented amount of data on rare diseases from patients. In addition to diagnostics, there is tremendous potential to support not only clinical trials in the field with its growing number of pharma partners, but also to apply forward integration of CENTOGENE´s own efforts towards drug discovery and development, based on the Company’s world-leading understanding of rare diseases,” stated Dr. Michael Motz.

About CENTOGENE



CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.9 billion weighted data points from approximately 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

