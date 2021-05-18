Eden Empire Receives Approval in Principle for Flagship Cannabis Retail Store in Vancouver, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the "Company" or "EDEN™") is thrilled to announce that it has received its Approval in Principle (“AIP”) from the Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch of the Province of British Columbia (the “LRCB”) for a cannabis retail store in Vancouver’s West End. The location will serve as EDEN’s flagship store located at 1674 Davie Street in Vancouver, British Columbia. Receiving AIP from the LRCB is one of the final steps required in licensing a cannabis retail store in the Province of British Columbia.



Key Takeaways

Located in the Lower Davie Village area, this location is considered one of the most densely populated and expanding neighborhoods in Vancouver.

Sits just steps away from the bustling Sunset Beach area, a BC Liquor store, and numerous adult-focused establishments.

Gerry Trapasso, Director & CEO, commented, "We are excited to add this flagship location to the numerous cannabis retail stores anticipated to operate under the EDEN brand in Vancouver. This specific location was previously a popular cannabis store and we look forward to welcoming back those local customers. Receiving AIP from the LCRB marks a significant milestone for the Company. We are ready for further expansion in the Province of British Columbia to showcase what truly sets EDEN’s brand and customer experience apart.”

Gerry Trapasso, CEO

About Eden Empire

Eden Empire is in the business of investments and operations in the cannabis sector and engaging in retail cannabis sales. Eden Empire intends to expand its retail operations in Canada and to expand its business to cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing‎ and become a fully integrated cannabis product company in the United States.

Eden Empire has an award winning and established nationwide brand, including a substantial intellectual property portfolio, and a dedicated management team with extensive cannabis industry experience. Upon completion of Eden Empire's currently intended acquisitions, and approval to operate its retail locations, the Company is expected to have a significant retail cannabis footprint in Canada and Michigan. Retail cannabis operations are an emerging sector with significant cash flow potential.

