Worldwide Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Industry to 2025 - Increasing Incidence of Hypertension is Driving Growth

The publisher has been monitoring the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market and it is poised to grow by $42.46 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report on the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with the geriatric population and favorable reimbursement scenario.



The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies advanced technology support and improved monitoring techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market growth during the next few years.

The report on ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market covers the following areas:

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market sizing

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market forecast

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market vendors that include A&D Co. Ltd., BOSCH + SOHN GmbH u. Co. KG, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Microlife Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., OMRON Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and SCHILLER AG. Also, the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Arm-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wrist-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A&D Co. Ltd.

BOSCH + SOHN GmbH u. Co. KG

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Halma Plc

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Microlife Corp.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

OMRON Corp.

OSI Systems Inc.

SCHILLER AG

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

