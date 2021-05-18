Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Angelcare Monitor, Dorel Industries and Hisense Among Others

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the advanced baby monitor market and it is poised to grow by $385.42 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report on the advanced baby monitor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization and an increase in the awareness of SIDS in developed markets.
The advanced baby monitor market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies branding, advertising, and promotions of advanced baby monitors as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced baby monitor market growth during the next few years. Also, will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on advanced baby monitor market covers the following areas:
- Advanced baby monitor market sizing
- Advanced baby monitor market forecast
- Advanced baby monitor market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced baby monitor market vendors that include Angelcare Monitor Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Hisense Ltd., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., JABLOTRON Group AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Safetosleep, and Snuza International Pty. Ltd. Also, the advanced baby monitor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Under the mattress - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other formats - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Angelcare Monitor Inc.
- Hisense Ltd.
- iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.
- JABLOTRON Group AS
- Mayborn Group Ltd.
- MonDevices Inc.
- Owlet Baby Care
- Respisense
- Safetosleep
- Snuza International Pty Ltd.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yi532y