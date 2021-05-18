Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to Reach $242.3 Million by 2027

New York, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stem Cell Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033005/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027. Allogeneic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$228.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Autologous segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

- The Stem Cell Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Advanced Cell Technology

Anterogen, Ltd.

Biotime, Osiris Therapeutics

Cynata

Cytori Therapeutics

HolostemTerapieAvanzateS.r.l.

Human Longevity

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Medipost

Mesoblastand AlloSource

NuVasive

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Pharmicell

Promethera Biosciences

RTI Surgical

Stemcell Technologies







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

