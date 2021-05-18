Global Events Industry (2021 to 2028) - by Type, Revenue Source, Organizer, Age Group and Region

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Events Industry by Type, Revenue Source, Organizer and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The events industry size was valued at $1,135.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,552.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Events refer to the public gathering of populace art at a determined time and place. The purpose for staging an event can be an increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes among others. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminars, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launches. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs.



The growth of the global events industry is majorly driven by an upsurge in the frequency of corporate meetings, inductions, conferences, exhibitions, music concerts, and sports events. Furthermore, deployment of best-in-class technology that can handle the entire event propels the industry growth. Moreover, customarily held multidimensional events acts as a key driver of the global events market. In addition, sponsorships from various brands such as Redbull, Monster Energy, Nike, Cocoa Cola, and others for a major global three-day festival down as well as a small gig or act in a social club or arena boost market growth. Introduction of new media platforms and distribution methods further offers scope for giants to interact and organize events involving artists, performers, speakers, and business coaches. However, higher entry cost and industry fragmentation are some of the major restraints of the industry.



The global events market is segmented into type, revenue source, organizer, and age group. Based on type, the market is divided into music concert, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar, and others. On the basis of revenue source, it is segregated into ticket sale, sponsorship, and others. As per the organizer, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others. By age group, it is fragmented into below 20 years, 21-40years, and above 40 years.



The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the industry. The major players profiled in the report are Access Destination Services, BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS), ATPI Ltd., Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, Live Nation Worldwide Inc., StubHub, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Pollstar, Cvent Inc., Capita Plc., Reed Exhibitions, Questex LLC, Outback Concerts, The Freeman Company, Penguins Limited, CL Events, Seven Events Ltd., Clarion Events Ltd., and Versatile Event Management.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging events industry trends and opportunities.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing events industry opportunities in the market.

The events industry forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Events Industry

3.2.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Low Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Low Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4. Moderate Threat of Substitution

3.2.5. Moderate Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in Sponsorship for Events

3.3.1.2. Rise Interest Among Youth in Entrepreneur & Business Seminars

3.3.1.3. Rise in Disposable Income

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High Operational Cost Involved in Organizing Events

3.3.2.2. Entry Barriers due to Presence of Existing Giant Players

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Technological Advancements

3.4. Impact of COVID-19

3.4.1. Multiple Scenario

3.5. Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.6. Virtual Event Industry Analysis and Forecast

3.7. Expenditure Analysis



Chapter 4: Events Industry, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Music Concert

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Festivals

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Sports

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Exhibitions & Conferences

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. Corporate Events & Seminar

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Events Industry, by RevenU.S.urce

5.1. Overview

5.2. Ticket Sale

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Sponsorship

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Events Industry, by Organizer

6.1. Overview

6.2. Corporate

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Sports

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Education

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.5. Entertainment

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Events Industry, by Age Group

7.1. Overview

7.2. Below 20 Years

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3.21-40 Years

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.4. Above 40 Years

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Events Industry, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Competition Landscape

9.1. Top Winning Strategies

9.2. Product Mapping

9.3. Market Player Positioning, 2017

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heat Map

9.6. Key Developments

9.6.1. Acquisition

9.6.2. Business Expansion

9.6.3. Partnership



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Access Destination Services, LLC

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executive

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Anschutz Entertainment Group

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Key Executive

10.2.3. Company Snapshot

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. Bcd Meeting & Events

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company Snapshot

10.3.4. Operating Business Segments

10.3.5. Product Portfolio

10.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. Capita plc

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company Snapshot

10.4.4. Operating Business Segments

10.4.5. Product Portfolio

10.4.6. Business Performance

10.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Cl Events

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Company Snapshot

10.5.3. Product Portfolio

10.6. Clarion Events Ltd

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company Snapshot

10.6.4. Product Portfolio

10.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Cvent, Inc.

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company Snapshot

10.7.4. Product Portfolio

10.7.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Drpg Group

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Key Executive

10.8.3. Company Snapshot

10.8.4. Product Portfolio

10.9. Entertaining Asia

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Key Executive

10.9.3. Company Snapshot

10.9.4. Product Portfolio

10.10. the Atpi Group

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company Snapshot

10.10.4. Product Portfolio

10.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzolc1