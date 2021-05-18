Global Browser Games Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $34.47 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8% - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Browser Games Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the browser games market are King Digital Entertainment, NCSOFT, GungHo Online, Zynga, Tencent, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard Inc., Sega, Sony Corporation and Peak Games.



The global browser games market is expected to grow from $23.81 billion in 2020 to $24.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%.

The market is expected to reach $34.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world is driving the browser games market. According to data from League of Betting, the number of online gamers is expected to reach 1 billion by 2024 from 877 million in 2020. According to the state of online gaming report in 2019, gamers play for an average of seven hours seven minutes per week, a 19.3% increase in 2018. Younger players, however, spend much more time in playing, with those aged 26-35 play 8 hours 12 minutes per week.

Germany and the United States were linked to the highest number of gamers who play at 11.6% per week for more than 20 hours. Therefore, the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world is expected to drive the browser games market.



The frustration of the gamers due to slow downloads is the major restraining factor in the browser games market. The amount of time it takes to download games has been reported as the biggest issue worldwide, with 33.8 percent pointing this as their key issue.

Experienced gamers are the most worried with download speed, with over 41% of ambitious professional and experts pointing this out as their primary concern because experienced gamers are more likely to play more complex games requiring larger downloads, download performance has a greater effect on their gaming experience.

According to the state of online gaming report in 2019, frustration with download speeds is the highest in the United States, where 39.4% of gamers register sluggish downloads as their main concern. Therefore, the frustration of the gamers due to slow downloads is expected to hamper the growth of the browser games market.



The browser games market covered in this report is segmented by type into mobile games, pay-to-play games, free-to-play games, pay-in-play games and by end user into smartphone and tablet, PC, TV, other.



Companies in the browser gamers market are focusing on the technologies such Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to improve gaming experience and offer better products. Industry experts expect that in 2019 VR / AR games will receive a big boost and headset prices will become more affordable, to offer a more immersive gaming experience, many popular games will likely integrate VR and IR.

Stormland, set released in 2019, is an open world shooter. It offers some excellent features, such as reloading and updates, which use the VR tech in a very creative way, it also includes a game area created procedurally to ensure that each playthrough is different.

Pokemon GO is probably the most popular augmented reality game and is expected to launch some new updates in 2019 to ensure it stays strong for a while. Niantic Labs, developer of Pokemon Go game, the company funding round has already raised $225 million, and is now focused on making more AR-based games.



In September 2020, Microsoft Corporation, a USA based technology company acquired ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in cash. Through this acquisition Microsoft will grow from 15 to 23 creative studio teams and will be adding Bethesda's franchises to Xbox Game Pass. ZeniMax Media, an American video game holding company based in Rockville, Maryland.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Browser Games Market Characteristics



3. Browser Games Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Browser Games



5. Browser Games Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Browser Games Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Browser Games Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Browser Games Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Browser Games Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Mobile Games

Pay-to-Play Games

Free-to-Play Games

Pay-in-Play Games

6.2. Global Browser Games Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Smartphone and Tablet

PC

TV

Other

6.3. Global Browser Games Market, Segmentation by Operating System, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

IOS

Android

Windows

7. Browser Games Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Browser Games Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Browser Games Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



