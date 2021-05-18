Digital Lifelines for Alberta Women in Crisis: Rogers Expands Phone Program to Women’s Shelters and Transition Houses Across Alberta

English French

Phones and plans to more than 30 shelters and transition houses across the region to help women and their children, including Indigenous women, escape violence and abuse



Rogers enabling safe, critical connectivity for women in crisis as shelters see a spike in frequency and severity of violence during the pandemic

CALGARY, Alberta, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it has expanded its phone and plan program to connect more Alberta women and their children with digital lifelines and support to escape violence and abuse. Rogers has increased its support from last year, by donating phones and plans to more than 30 women’s shelters and transition houses in Rogers wireless coverage areas in Alberta during this third wave of the pandemic. As the severity and frequency of domestic violence and demand for safe shelter space continues to rise following initial pandemic lockdowns a year ago, Rogers is expanding its efforts to drive awareness and safe connectivity to support the most vulnerable.

Last spring, at the start of the pandemic, Rogers launched a national program with Women’s Shelters Canada to provide hundreds of phones and plans to more than one hundred shelters and transition houses, including those in Alberta, in addition to using the reach of its platforms and channels to help increase awareness of the domestic violence crisis. With growing waitlists for women’s shelters and transition houses, frontline crisis workers say these devices will continue to save women’s lives by keeping women safely connected to critical resources, particularly during lockdowns. The phone donation program is provided in collaboration with Motorola and LG.

Today’s announcement includes support for women’s shelters in communities like Calgary, Cold Lake, Edmonton, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, Whitecourt, Camrose, High River, Strathcona County, Medicine Hat, Taber, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Sherwood Park, Red Deer, Brooks, Strathmore, Banff, Lethbridge, Slave Lake, and Lloydminster.

As part of its efforts to ensure access to connectivity, Rogers also recently announced an expansion of its low-cost high-speed Internet program Connected for Success to hundreds of thousands of Canadians in its Internet coverage area in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Those receiving income or disability support, the maximum childcare benefit, residents of RGI housing or seniors receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement are eligible for the program. The Rogers team is excited about future plans in Western Canada, including the opportunity to expand Connected for Success nationally to all communities where the company offers Internet service.

If you are a woman experiencing abuse, please visit sheltersafe.ca to connect with the nearest shelter or transition house that can offer safety, hope and support.

Quotes:

“We are proud to help enable women in crisis to safely connect to critical resources by providing phones and plans, and helping amplify the voices of those on the frontlines of the domestic violence crisis. At Rogers, we are committed to helping the most vulnerable Albertans stay connected and are proud to help those most in need.” - Larry Goerzen, President of Alberta Region, Rogers “We have simultaneously been enduring two pandemics, COVID-19 and the abuse against women- the shadow pandemic. Women and their children fleeing abuse need support more than ever, and a phone and a plan can be that lifeline to safety. Thank you to Rogers for expanding their program and for highlighting the need for safe connectivity for women in crisis. Together we can amplify the voices of those most in need of shelter services and supports, provide a lifeline, and work to end the shadow pandemic.” - Jan Reimer, Executive Director, Alberta Council of Women's Shelters “We all want to support those impacted by domestic violence in their time of need. I am grateful to Rogers for expanding its ‘digital lifeline’ program—this directly increases accessibility, will connect people more quickly to services, and will ultimately save lives.” - The Honourable Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women, Government of Alberta “As we enter a third wave of the pandemic, many Indigenous women living in remote communities are facing increased challenges in escaping violence and abuse. Providing these women with a new phone when they arrive at our shelters will prove to be a valuable tool in keeping them safely connected to family and friends, as well as vital services. Rogers' expanded ‘digital lifeline’ program and planned network expansion are sure to benefit many Indigenous women and children seeking refuge in our shelters.” - Sheila Swasson, President, National Aboriginal Circle Against Family Violence

