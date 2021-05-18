IBC Advanced Alloys to Host Live Investor Webcast and Conference Call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, May 21, 2021

FRANKLIN, Ind., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today that it will host a live webcast and conference call for investors and the general public on Friday, May 21, 2021, starting at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The webcast and conference call will feature Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, who will discuss the Company's recent quarterly financial results (news release here) and future growth strategies.



To register for the webinar and conference call, and receive instructions on how to call in or connect via the internet to the webinar, please go here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5186085601455984399. A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast’s listen-only audio line can call any of the following toll numbers:

Previously Announced Warrant Repricing Will Not Proceed

Separately, IBC announced that is no longer intends to seek to amend the exercise price of 19,657,297 previously granted common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,893,670 units that closed on May 24, 2016, as was previously announced on April 27, 2021. Those warrants remain exercisable until May 24, 2021, at the price of C$0.50 that was originally set upon their issuance.

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

