IBC Advanced Alloys to Host Live Investor Webcast and Conference Call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, May 21, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

FRANKLIN, Ind., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today that it will host a live webcast and conference call for investors and the general public on Friday, May 21, 2021, starting at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The webcast and conference call will feature Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, who will discuss the Company's recent quarterly financial results (news release here) and future growth strategies.

To register for the webinar and conference call, and receive instructions on how to call in or connect via the internet to the webinar, please go here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5186085601455984399. A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast’s listen-only audio line can call any of the following toll numbers:

COUNTRYTOLL NUMBERPASSCODE
Australia+61 2 9087 3602454-871-265
Austria+43 7 2081 5505454-871-265
Belgium+32 28 93 7012454-871-265
Brazil+55 11 4118-4900454-871-265
Bulgaria+359 2 906 0607454-871-265
Canada+1 (647) 497-9368454-871-265
Chile+56 2 3214 9682454-871-265
Colombia+57 1 600 9957454-871-265
Czech Republic+420 2 96 21 62 29454-871-265
Denmark+45 32 72 03 83454-871-265
Finland+358 923 17 0563454-871-265
France+33 974 590 053454-871-265
Germany+49 892 0194 302454-871-265
Greece+30 21 0 300 2761454-871-265
Hungary+36 1 933 3701454-871-265
Ireland+353 16 572 653454-871-265
Israel+972 3 376 3072454-871-265
Italy+39 0 230 57 81 43454-871-265
Luxembourg+352 34 2080 9221454-871-265
Malaysia+60 3 7724 4061454-871-265
Mexico+52 55 5004 8758454-871-265
Netherlands+31 207 941 378454-871-265
New Zealand+64 9 887 3310454-871-265
Norway+47 21 93 37 52454-871-265
Panama+507 308 4338454-871-265
Peru+51 1 642 9451454-871-265
Romania+40 31 780 1160454-871-265
South Africa+27 11 259 4926454-871-265
Spain+34 932 75 2011454-871-265
Sweden+46 853 527 829454-871-265
Switzerland+41 435 5015 63454-871-265
Turkey+90 216 900 2886454-871-265
United Kingdom+44 330 221 9914454-871-265
United States+1 (914) 614-3429454-871-265


Previously Announced Warrant Repricing Will Not Proceed

Separately, IBC announced that is no longer intends to seek to amend the exercise price of 19,657,297 previously granted common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,893,670 units that closed on May 24, 2016, as was previously announced on April 27, 2021. Those warrants remain exercisable until May 24, 2021, at the price of C$0.50 that was originally set upon their issuance.

