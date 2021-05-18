SalMar - Notice of annual general meeting

English Norwegian

SalMar ASA will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday 8 June 2021 at 1 pm CET at the company's office in Trondheim. Please find the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) enclosed.



To reduce the risk for spread of the coronavirus disease, and in accordance with the recommendations from the authorities, shareholders are asked to not participate physically at the meeting. In stead it is asked that the shareholders exercise their shareholder rights through electronic voting, proxy authorisation form or through the advance voting form.

The company published its annual report on 23rd of April 2021. The report is available at the company homepage, www.salmar.no, including other relevant documents for the general meeting.

For further information, please contact:



Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

