The Glimpse Group Establishes an Independent Board of Directors with the Appointment of Lemuel Amen as Director

NEW YORK, NY, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (“Glimpse”), a Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (“VR” and “AR”) platform company comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, announced today that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has appointed Lemuel Amen to its Board. Glimpse’s Board now numbers five directors, including three independent directors.



Mr. Lemuel Amen is the Founder and Chairman of Altius Manufacturing Group, LLC., an equity growth management firm. He has also held senior executive positions and led global business units for Electronic Data Systems (EDS) and 3M. Additionally, Mr. Amen is an experienced board member, serving high-growth technology, industrial services, application software firms and academic institutions. In addition, he served as Chairman for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Ninth District Advisory Council. Mr. Amen earned his M.S. in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Northwestern University, and his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering at California State University-Northridge.

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of Glimpse, said, “We welcome Lem Amen as the third independent director of Glimpse. Lem is a world-class operator, a hands-on investor, and an experienced director. His operating expertise and business insights are of increasing importance as we continue to grow our platform of leading-edge VR and AR companies, which offer enterprise-class solutions to organizations across industries.”

Lem Amen added, “Glimpse’s subsidiary companies and immersive technologies are full of potential. With the accelerating adoption of these technologies in the enterprise, industrial and academic segments, I am excited to join Glimpse’s Board, and leverage my experience and knowledge in helping Glimpse strengthen its operating and governance infrastructures.”

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group is a Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

