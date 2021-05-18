LGI Homes Increases Footprint in North Carolina With Opening of New Community Near Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced its newest community in the Raleigh, North Carolina market, Carthage Townes. This premier townhome community offers homebuyers the opportunity to own a brand-new home in an exceptional location in Sanford.



LGI Homes at Carthage Townes unveiled two brand-new two-story townhome plans ranging in size from 1,075 sq. ft. to 1,521 sq. ft, with two to three-bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Every LGI home within this desirable community has been carefully designed to highlight the features today’s homebuyers are looking for including spacious open layouts, chef-ready kitchens, private master retreats, large walk-in closets and gorgeous front yard landscaping.

Homeowners at Carthage Townes will enjoy move-in ready homes equipped with LGI’s CompleteHome™ package. This package showcases an incredible assortment of included upgrades including a fully-loaded kitchen with stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet in the kitchen and 36” upper cabinets with crown molding that provide ample storage space.

Located in Sanford, just southwest of Raleigh, Carthage Townes offers homeowners convenient access to endless options for everyday shopping and dining. Residents will also enjoy being situated near local schools, incredible employment opportunities and an abundance of family-friendly activities.

New home prices in this community start from the $180s with quick move-in opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 899-1658 ext 348 or visit LGIHomes.com/CarthageTownes. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Carthage Townes information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30ceed06-aaa7-4b3d-9e01-5da7f2908d90