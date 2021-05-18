Veritas Farms Announces Partnership With Limelight Kiosks

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is proud to announce a retail distribution partnership test with Limelight Kiosks.



Veritas Farms products will be one of a handful of feature hemp/CBD brands in this new and innovative concept. Limelight’s in-store delivery vehicle will enable consumers to shop for their favorite hemp/CBD products while obtaining valuable product and category information. Retailers will also benefit from a lower risk/turn-key solution as part of this test.

Limelight has agreements with several leading West Coast chains and the initial distribution will place these kiosks in 3 major retailers.

Mike Krouskos, Chief Revenue Officer for Veritas Farms, commented, “Limelight’s innovative system is a tremendous break-through. This test program will provide shoppers a different way of shopping for hemp and CBD products in their favorite stores. Retailers have the opportunity to benefit from the test by merchandising the products in a different way with more control and less risk.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

